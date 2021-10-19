U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,500.83
    +14.37 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,363.08
    +104.47 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,055.98
    +34.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.34
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.80
    +14.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.77 (+3.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0260 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    +0.0089 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2200
    -0.0920 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,975.42
    +1,498.64 (+2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.54
    +0.18 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.00
    +2.17 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Amgen Successfully Completes Acquisition Of Teneobio, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that it has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Teneobio, Inc. (Teneobio). Effective as of Oct. 19, 2021, Amgen has acquired all outstanding equity of Teneobio in exchange for a $900 million upfront cash payment, as well as future contingent milestone payments, to former Teneobio equity holders potentially worth up to an additional $1.6 billion in cash.

"Amgen is pioneering the application of T cell engagers and a broad array of bi- and multispecific biologics to treat a range of human diseases across our therapeutic areas of focus," said David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "Teneobio's expertise and technologies will further expand our repertoire of multispecific architectures and advance our overarching mission to develop transformative innovation to bring to market best-in-class products to serve our patients."

The acquisition includes Teneobio's proprietary bispecific and multispecific antibody technologies, which complement Amgen's existing antibody capabilities and BiTE® platform and will enable significant acceleration and efficiency in the discovery and development of new molecules that have the potential to treat a wide range of important diseases across Amgen's core therapeutic areas. The acquisition will also add TNB-585, a Phase 1 bispecific T cell engager for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), and several preclinical oncology pipeline assets with the potential for near-term Investigational New Drug (IND) filings. TNB-585 complements Amgen's existing prostate cancer portfolio, which includes acapatamab (formerly AMG 160) and AMG 509, both in Phase 1. Each of these three investigational therapies uses a different approach to treat a highly prevalent disease for which new treatment options are very much needed.

Prior to the consummation of the acquisition, Teneobio distributed to its equity holders all equity held by Teneobio in (i) TeneoTwo, Inc., which develops TNB-486, a bispecific antibody targeting CD19 on tumor cells and CD3 on T-cells, (ii) TeneoFour, Inc., which develops anti-CD38 heavy chain antibodies that block the enzyme functions of CD38, and (iii) TeneoTen, Inc., which develops bispecific antibodies directed against the hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and CD3.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company (including BeiGene, Ltd., Kyowa-Kirin Co., Ltd., or any collaboration to manufacture therapeutic antibodies against COVID-19), the performance of Otezla® (apremilast) (including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion), the Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. acquisition, or the Teneobio, Inc. acquisition, as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, outcomes, progress, or effects relating to studies of Otezla as a potential treatment for COVID-19, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, preclinical results do not guarantee safe and effective performance of product candidates in humans. The complexity of the human body cannot be perfectly, or sometimes, even adequately modeled by computer or cell culture systems or animal models. The length of time that it takes for us to complete clinical trials and obtain regulatory approval for product marketing has in the past varied and we expect similar variability in the future. Even when clinical trials are successful, regulatory authorities may question the sufficiency for approval of the trial endpoints we have selected. We develop product candidates internally and through licensing collaborations, partnerships and joint ventures. Product candidates that are derived from relationships may be subject to disputes between the parties or may prove to be not as effective or as safe as we may have believed at the time of entering into such relationship. Also, we or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market.

Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico, and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. An outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease, could have a significant adverse effect on the supply of materials for our manufacturing activities, the distribution of our products, the commercialization of our product candidates, and our clinical trial operations, and any such events may have a material adverse effect on our product development, product sales, business and results of operations. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and to integrate the operations of companies or to support the products or technology we have acquired, may not be successful. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Global economic conditions may magnify certain risks that affect our business. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

The scientific information discussed in this news release related to our product candidates is preliminary and investigative. Such product candidates are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and no conclusions can or should be drawn regarding the safety or effectiveness of the product candidates.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Trish Rowland, 805-447-5631 (Media)
Megan Fox, 805-447-1423 (Media)
Arvind Sood, 805-447-1060 (Investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)
Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-successfully-completes-acquisition-of-teneobio-inc-301403433.html

SOURCE Amgen

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies Bezos Is Investing In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies Bezos is investing in. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jeff Bezos’ investment strategies, and go directly to read Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies Bezos Is Investing In. A Princeton graduate, Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1994 with $10,000 of his […]

  • Cloudflare Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy?

    Just when the stock of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) seemed like it couldn't go any higher in the near term, it did. The growth stock soared almost 8% on Monday, giving shares a 57% gain month to date. Investors cheered as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other search engines to make search results more timely.

  • Here Are My Top Growth Stocks to Buy in October

    If you have excess cash not required to pay bills, pay down debt, or bolster an emergency fund, consider picking up stock in Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) this October. By leveraging the power of several cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive modeling, and big data, Upstart can track over 1,600 data variables across millions of transactions to determine a person's creditworthiness. The success of the company is apparent considering that 25 banks and credit unions were on the Upstart platform at end of the second quarter (ending June 30), more than double the number at the end of September 2020.

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • 3 Best Growth Stocks Revolutionizing E-Commerce

    These three companies are reimagining how products should be sold online -- here's why they will outperform.

  • Johnson & Johnson Stock Is Rising Because Its Earnings Beat Trumps a Sales Miss

    J&J reported an adjusted profit of $2.60 a share, easily topping forecasts. The market shrugged off a sales miss.

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and […]

  • Steel Earnings: Steel Dynamics Beats; Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs On Tap Amid Peak Steel Price Fears

    Steel Dynamics topped views with Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs due this week. Can they overcome peak steel-price fears?