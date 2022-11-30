AMGEN THAILAND ACHIEVES FIRST-EVER GREAT PLACE TO WORK® CERTIFICATION FOR 2022-2023

BANGKOK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen Thailand ("Amgen"), a leading biotechnology company, announced today that it has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ (GPTW) for 2022 – 2023. As revealed through an independent audit, 95% of the staff in Thailand reported high satisfaction levels, with strong scores across the board for Credibility (95%), Fairness (94%), Respect (93%), Camaraderie (95%), and Pride (94%).

Established in 2016, Amgen Thailand was successful in its first attempt to become certified as a Great Place To Work® this year. Amgen is a global biotechnology innovator with a growing presence across South East Asia and Asia Pacific. To be awarded this certification, Amgen Thailand was assessed on levels of Credibility, Fairness, Respect, Camaraderie and Pride based on a culture brief of its programs and practices in Thailand, as well as the Trust Index©, GPTW's research-backed employee survey.

Pattaraporn Vimonwatvetee, General Manager, Amgen Thailand said, "Guided by our values and driven by our mission, our empowered and dynamic teams are what truly makes Amgen Thailand a great place to work. I am honored that we have achieved this inaugural certification, and am especially proud of our employees' commitment in building a progressive workplace and doing their best for the patients we serve. We will continue to remain focused on ensuring our people feel well-supported to excel in their careers, while instilling a strong culture of diversity, inclusion and belonging."

More specifically, all employees (100%) feel that Amgen Thailand's management is honest and ethical in its business practices, higher than the industry benchmark of 96%, and that people care for each other at the company. 100% of Amgen Thailand employees also believe that they are given enough tools and resources to do their job, higher than the industry benchmark of 88%, and are proud to tell others that they work for Amgen. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Amgen Thailand rolled-out Work Empowered and Flex Space, initiatives that provided employees with the tools and resources to find their own 'right' balance of virtual and in-person work to deliver the best outcomes for individuals, teams, and patients.

"Amgen Thailand is truly a great place to work. Besides the warm and welcoming culture, I really value the flexibility, tools and resources my company provides so that I can work when and where I am most productive. There are also many opportunities for growth and development that enable me to learn new skills, excel in my career and reach my potential," added Benjamas Phiphobmongkol, District Sales Manager, Amgen Thailand.

Furthermore, Amgen also received a high score of 94% under the Fairness category, a strong reflection of the company's efforts to create a diverse and inclusive culture. According to survey results, all employees (100%) feel they are treated fairly, regardless of race, gender and sexual orientation, outperforming industry benchmarks of 96%, 95% and 96% respectively.

"I believe it is very important to feel a sense of inclusion and belonging in a company. At Amgen, I feel comfortable to speak my mind and express myself, and am confident that no one will judge me for having another view. I am also excited to be able to work in a diverse team, where my colleagues come from a wide range of backgrounds, with different experiences, ideas and personalities," said Yuwarat Premprayoonwongsa, Senior Business Unit Manager, Amgen Thailand.

Amgen Thailand recently held a panel discussion on Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DI&B), where colleagues across various levels of seniority shared their perspectives on what having an inclusive workplace culture means, what Amgen can do to achieve this, as well as their personal experiences and challenges. This aligns with Amgen's global DI&B commitment to promoting and maintaining an inclusive, high-performing culture where team members embrace and leverage each other's talents and backgrounds. Amgen believes that an environment of inclusion fosters innovation, which drives its ability to serve patients.

