Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 8th of June to $2.13. This makes the dividend yield 3.4%, which is above the industry average.

Amgen's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Amgen's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 63% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Amgen Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.44 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $8.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Amgen has impressed us by growing EPS at 35% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Amgen Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Amgen that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

