U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,473.75
    -6.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,751.32
    -63.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,181.92
    +20.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    -1.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.65
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.90
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0058 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7380
    +0.3780 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,651.22
    -485.27 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.85
    -23.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare: Contracted to lead the COP26 - UN Climate Change Conference COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Benin and Uganda

AMI Health
·2 min read
COVID-19 Frontline Photo.
COVID-19 Frontline Photo.
COVID-19 Frontline Photo.

Reston, VA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is proud to announce its involvement in the COP26 - United Nations Climate Change Conference Vaccination Programme. Committed to making the COP26 Summit both inclusive and COVID-19 safe, the United Kingdom Government is working to provide COVID-19 vaccines to COP delegates that would otherwise not be able to access them.

As a leader on the frontlines of COVID-19 around the world, AMI has been contracted by Palladium to lead the COP26 vaccination efforts in Benin and Uganda. Vaccination is paramount to surviving this pandemic and with Benin at 78% of its peak infection rate and rising with not even 1% of its population vaccinated, and Uganda with 2% of its population vaccinated, AMI will be leading the delegate vaccination efforts on the ground. “We are honored to be a part of vaccination efforts that allow this profoundly important event to take place safely,” shares Dr. Andrew Walker, AMI Founder.

AMI began administering vaccinations to COP26 delegates on September 10, 2021.

“Taking lessons learned from our response to the Ebola crisis in Liberia, the AMI Vaccination Program is equipped with the essential elements to ensure rapid execution of COVID-19 vaccination plans around the world,” Walker continues. “AMI has the expertise and connections to assemble teams that are unmatched in capability, capacity, and experience. No other company of our size has made such an impact in responding to this global pandemic.”

About AMI: Physician-owned and physician-led, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare provides medical services to the private sector, government agencies, international aid organizations and humanitarian concerns in a wide range of remote and challenging environments. AMI has delivered over 10,000+ medical personnel and countless healthcare solutions to over 140 clinical and hospital settings on four continents.

If you would like to learn more about AMI and its services, please visit www.ami.health or email sales@ami.health.

Attachment

CONTACT: Shane Breen www.AHOD.co 352-327-1509 info@ahod.co


Recommended Stories

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden's shaky claims on jobs, gasoline

    Boasting that government policies can make a difference in improving the economy, President Joe Biden went too far Thursday in taking credit for job growth since taking office. Jeffery Born, an energy-markets expert at Northeastern University, said current gasoline prices are partly a result of production and refining capacity that was knocked offline by Hurricane Ida and other factors – even a shortage of tanker drivers.

  • Experts Say Nipah Virus Has Potential To Be Another Pandemic — With A Higher Death Toll

    Earlier this month, a twelve-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district in India died from the Nipah virus, a virus that most people probably never heard of. A virus that, according to experts, has the potential to become another global pandemic with a significantly higher death toll. Approximately 70 percent of people who are infected with []

  • Is a ‘twindemic’ on the horizon? Experts warn of brutal flu season as COVID-19 still spreads. Here are 8 things to know about getting your flu shot.

    Medical experts warn the approaching flu season could be particularly severe, renewing fears of a potential “twindemic,” with COVID-19 still spreading in the Chicago area and across the country. In preparation, health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Here are eight things to know about the upcoming flu season and getting your annual flu ...

  • Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * About 3,000 health workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have been suspended in France, the health minister said. * The number of daily coronavirus-related deaths in Ukraine exceeded 100 over the past 24 hours for the first time since early June, health ministry data showed. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported.

  • U.S. Pork Exports Spike With Swine Fever in Dominican Republic

    (Bloomberg) -- Massive hog culling in the Dominican Republic after the outbreak of a deadly swine disease has led the country to stock up on U.S. pork.Exporters last week sold a record amount of the meat to the island nation, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed Thursday. That’s after African swine fever was detected in hogs there in late July, in the first outbreak in the Americas in four decades. The Caribbean nation may have to slaughter half a million pigs to prevent the virus from tot

  • U.S. passes grim milestone as 1 person in every 500 has now died of COVID, as a debate about the need for booster shots heats up

    The U.S. passed yet another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, when the number of fatalities from COVID-19 passed 666,000, meaning that about one in 500 Americans have died of the illness.

  • Norman City Council passes COVID-19 vaccine incentive program without $25,000 prize

    Norman City Council passes COVID-19 vaccine incentive program without $25,000 prize

  • Gottlieb: CDC hampered U.S. response to COVID

    The CDC moved too slowly at several points in the coronavirus pandemic, ultimately hindering the U.S. response, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb writes in a new book, Uncontrolled Spread.The big picture: The book argues that American intelligence agencies should have a much bigger role in pandemic preparedness, even if that's sometimes at the expense of public health agencies like the CDC.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"T

  • Singapore records over 800 new COVID cases for 2nd straight day

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (15 September) confirmed 807 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 73,938.

  • Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

    The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Virus Expert Really Wants You to Understand the Stakes We a

  • At Least 1 In 500 Americans Have Died Of COVID-19

    The virus's toll has been much worse than experts initially predicted.

  • Post-monsoon fever outbreak kills over 100 in Indian state

    Infections following monsoon rains have led to a fever outbreak in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state, killing at least 114 people in the past three weeks, health officials said Wednesday. The state’s Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh told The Associated Press that most cases were caused by dengue, a seasonal viral infection spread by mosquitoes, followed by leptospirosis, scrub typhus, and malaria.

  • Flu Season 2021: What To Expect As COVID Continues

    How bad will it be? How can you tell influenza apart from COVID? When should you get the vaccine? Here's what to know.

  • Guinea declares end of Marburg virus outbreak

    An outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus in Guinea is officially over, health authorities said on Thursday, less than six weeks since West Africa's first ever case of the disease was detected. "Today we can point to the growing expertise in outbreak response in Guinea and the region that has saved lives, contained and averted a spill-over of the Marburg virus," said Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Africa. "Without immediate and decisive action, highly infectious diseases like Marburg can easily get out of hand," she said in a statement.

  • 910 new COVID cases in Singapore, 59th fatality confirmed

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (16 September) confirmed 910 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 74,848.

  • Flu season may cause capacity issues at Colorado hospitals already struggling

    The flu vaccine will have not only be significant for the public dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but also for struggling hospitals across Colorado trying to keep up with an influx of patients.

  • Latest: Mississippi passes New Jersey in COVID-19 death rate

    Mississippi has surpassed New Jersey as the state with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., with roughly 1 of every 320 Mississippians having succumbed to the coronavirus. “We’re recording well over 2,500 (cases) a day, in recent days, far more than we’d like to see,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 9,165 people in Mississippi have died of the virus.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Skids

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.