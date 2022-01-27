U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Amici Pharmaceuticals partners with MediLedger blockchain network to reduce administrative cost in Generic Pharma ecosystem.

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronicled, Inc., the technology company behind the leading pharmaceutical blockchain network MediLedger, and Amici Pharmaceuticals announced a partnership to streamline pricing alignment and ensure first time chargeback accuracy on the MediLedger Blockchain Network.

Chronicled (PRNewsfoto/Chronicled)

In the generics medicine industry, the focus on efficiency, eliminating waste, and administrative cost is vital. By leveraging the MediLedger Blockchain Network, generic pharmaceutical companies are able to impact their bottom line while improving customer service levels. Amici is among the first generics manufacturers to join the industry leaders in the network and will be amongst the first to recognize the value that is distributed across the participants on the blockchain.

With a deep industry expertise, Amici is a provider of generic products with a focus on quality and optimized customer service with the goal to deliver safe, effective, and affordable products to the industry.

"Bottom line, MediLedger offers the generic industry an opportunity to create a healthier supply chain, and we wanted a part of it. Regardless of the size of your organization, the common errors we experience surrounding chargebacks and contracts cost our industry money and hinder our ability to deliver medication safely and effectively to the patient" said Sandy Greco CEO of Amici.

"Drug manufacturers will always share the goal of providing quality products to help people get better. However, what gives Amici a competitive advantage is that we place an equal emphasis on the quality of our service to the marketplace" said Corey Greco VP of Sales + Marketing of Amici. "Utilizing the MediLedger network provides our staff the ability to focus on service and growth, rather than reconciling errors and putting out fires. In the end, these problems increase our operational costs which ultimately impact drug pricing."

"We believe the value MediLedger provides will increase in parallel with the growth of our company, but what excites us most is that we plan to be a strategic partner with Chronicled to develop new uses for MediLedger utilizing blockchain technology in the future. We believe rosters, contracts, and chargebacks is only the start of blockchain's potential, so we expect our partnership with Chronicled to strengthen year over year as they innovate with new uses for MediLedger."

Today, the MediLedger Network aligns trading partners in real-time on pricing contracts, eligible customer lists and customer identity data, such as HIN, DEA and 340B identifiers. This data is then used by blockchain to automatically enforce chargeback accuracy, eliminating most of the errors and escalations that create manual effort for suppliers.

"We are thrilled to have Amici Pharmaceuticals and their experienced team led by Sandy and Corey Greco join the MediLedger Network" said Susanne Somerville CEO of Chronicled, "We see this as further validation that pricing alignment & chargeback inefficiency impacts all organizations from small to larger, brand to generic, and that all can now benefit from blockchain innovation."

For suppliers and distributors interested in learning more about joining the MediLedger Network, contact hello@chronicled.com.

About Amici Pharmaceuticals

Amici Pharmaceuticals is managed by a team of passionate industry experts that are focused on today's healthcare market. Quality and optimized customer service levels are crucial elements of today's generic drug business. To learn more about Amici Pharmaceuticals, please visit https://www.amicipharma.com/

About Chronicled

Chronicled, a San Francisco-based technology company, enables automation, trust, and automatic settlement for intra-company transactions in the Life Sciences and Healthcare industry. Through the industry leading blockchain-powered MediLedger Network, Chronicled offers trading partners a new way to manage revenue, automate manual processes, and eliminate revenue leakage, while ensuring pricing accuracy and efficiency for health care providers and dispensers. To learn more, visit www.chronicled.com.

Media Contacts:
Haris Kamal
Chronicled Inc.,
310.678.8158
haris@chronicled.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amici-pharmaceuticals-partners-with-mediledger-blockchain-network-to-reduce-administrative-cost-in-generic-pharma-ecosystem-301468910.html

SOURCE Chronicled

