Amicus.io Expands Global Business Development Team, Appoints Tyler Voss as Chief Revenue Officer

Former Nuveen Managing Director, Tyler Voss, Brings Extensive Relationships and Expertise and Leadership in Asset Management, Banking and Wealth Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amicus.io, the fintech company on a mission to create a more generous world, today announced Tyler Voss as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With nearly two decades of experience developing relationships throughout the financial services industry, he will be responsible for the company's global business development and sales. Amicus.io is making charitable giving as easy as online banking, modernizing the consumer charitable giving experience while vastly improving the economics of donor-advised fund (DAF) solutions, for the ultimate benefit of the philanthropic and nonprofit ecosystem.

Tyler Voss, Chief Revenue Officer, Amicus.io - former Nuveen Managing Director

Voss is a high-profile hire joining Amicus.io from Nuveen, a TIAA company and one of the world's largest investment managers and asset management firms. At Nuveen, he most recently served as Managing Director, overseeing a team which produced growth of over 1000% in 11 years and consistently accomplished raised and retained assets annually in excess of $700mm. He also served for seven years on Nuveen's Advisory Council, was awarded DCIO Partner of the Year, and was Nuveen's representative for the inaugural Money Management Institute's Distribution Leadership Forum.

As CRO, Voss will bring the Amicus.io platform for DAF 2.0 to retail and wholesale financial institutions, including banking, advisory, asset and wealth management, registered investment advisers (RIAs), and institutional custodian clients, to enable charitable giving at scale. His decision to join Amicus.io speaks to the tremendous potential of the DAF category, which has seen an 81 percent increase in contributions to DAFs in the last five years, totaling $38.81 B in 2019 - with $141.95B in assets under management, according to the 2020 Donor-Advised Funds Report from the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT)1. Amicus.io predicts the DAF market will reach $1 trillion in assets within 10 years.

Voss shares Amicus.io's dedication to giving back. He has committed significant time to volunteering, as a Big Brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters, as a cycling coach for the Special Olympics and serving on multiple non-profit boards and as a fundraiser for groups such as Bright Blessings USA , which serves homeless and impoverished children in the Greater Charlotte area.

"We are humbled by Tyler's decision to join Amicus.io as Chief Revenue Officer. We see it as an honor and a vote of confidence in our mission," said Cor Hoekstra, Amicus.io co-founder and CEO. "He deeply understands the financial services industry and we look to his leadership to help us develop the kind of partnerships that will indeed make the world a more generous place."

Amicus.io DAF 2.0 Charitable Giving Platform

Historically, donor-advised funds have only been targeted to high net worth individuals through private banks and wealth management firms. As the DAF becomes an increasingly popular option for strategic giving among individuals, and as organizations of all types enter the charitable giving space, Amicus.io offers a cost-effective plug and play platform to democratize access to branded, DAF-based solutions. The Amicus.io platform for DAF 2.0 lets organizations offer more customers a convenient, robust and deeply gratifying charitable giving experience.

" 2020 Donor-Advised Fund Report " National Philanthropic Trust

About Amicus.io

Amicus.io is the fintech company behind the platform for DAF 2.0, which makes philanthropy as easy as online banking. The Amicus.io DAF 2.0 platform aligns the incentives of donors, financial institutions and philanthropic organizations for charitable giving at scale - for a more generous world. Amicus.io was founded by Walt Ruloff and Cor Hoekstra in 2017 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina with offices in Vancouver, Canada and Tel Aviv, Israel.

