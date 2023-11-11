Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FOLD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. The US$2.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$237m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$174m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Amicus Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 12 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Amicus Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$17m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Amicus Therapeutics' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Amicus Therapeutics is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

