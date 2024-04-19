When Will Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Become Profitable?

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. On 31 December 2023, the US$3.1b market-cap company posted a loss of US$152m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Amicus Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 11 industry analysts covering Amicus Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$121m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 55% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Amicus Therapeutics' upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Amicus Therapeutics is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

