Amicus Therapeutics Inc President and CEO Bradley Campbell Sells 15,833 Shares

On January 2, 2024, Bradley Campbell, President and CEO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD), executed a sale of 15,833 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product is a platform of enzyme replacement therapies for the treatment of lysosomal storage disorders, a group of rare, inherited metabolic disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 204,128 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 50 insider sells for Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc were trading at $14.23, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.926 billion. According to the data, the stock is currently Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, based on a GF Value of $13.48.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

