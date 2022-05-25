U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

Amid crypto market turmoil, Andreessen Horowitz announces $4.5 billion web3 fund

Lucas Matney
·3 min read

Despite a gloomy outlook for crypto markets based on the past few weeks of token turbulence, venture capitalists looking to spend their way into a web3 future aren't taking their foot off of the gas.

Andreessen Horowitz, which has underwent a bit of a transformation over the past few years scaling its headcount to scale its deals, has closed on its latest crypto fund and it's a whopper. The new $4.5 billion fund doubles the size of their last crypto fund and showcases the widening interest among the firm's limited partners in increasing their exposure to crypto startups. The firm specifies that one-third of the new mega-fund will be earmarked for seed deals exclusively.

It's been less than one year since the firm announced its $2.2 billion Crypto Fund III, and the firm has endured just as many changes as the broader crypto market during that time. Recent months have seen the further ascent of crypto native firms like Paradigm and Electric Capital which have raised mega funds to challenge a16z's dominance. The firm also endured the exit of its crypto co-lead Katie Haun who split off from a16z taking a number of colleague with her to launch Haun Capital with $1.5 billion spread across two funds.

Following a16z departure, Katie Haun debuts Haun Ventures with $1.5B in capital to back crypto startups

Crypto Fund IV continues to be helmed by long-time GP Chris Dixon who has seemed to up his public persona in recent months particularly on Twitter, where he breathlessly defends the web3 space from its detractors, getting into occasional spats with figures like Block's Jack Dorsey and Box's Aaron Levie. The continued skepticism among plenty of investors and entrepreneurs has grown more loud in recent weeks following the particularly ugly collapse of the Terra ecosystem and its stablecoin UST which imploded seemingly over night, evaporating tens of billions in value while renewing calls among federal lawmakers to fast track legislation aimed at reining in the industry.

When asked whether the market's cooling will scare traditional firms away from continuing their crypto bets, a16z's Arianna Simpson told TechCrunch that "it's likely other firms will pull back," but that "the size of our new fund speaks to the level of excitement and belief we have in this category."

a16z debuts new crypto research team led by Columbia, Stanford researchers

When a16z announced its last blockchain fund, crypto markets had recently crashed but would soon mount an impressive comeback pushing the Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies to new all-time-highs. The outlook among crypto investors seems a bit less rosy these days as public tech stocks continue to get hammered -- Robinhood and Coinbase are both down over 75% from their debuts -- and watchers forecast that turbulent times lie ahead, not only for crypto but the tech industry generally.

Andreessen Horowitz's crypto arm is well-positioned with a hefty war chest of fresh capital to keep scaling operations, but uncertain times ahead have left plenty of new founders concerned about the availability of capital during another potential "crypto winter."

"We can’t predict the future state of the market," Simpson tells TechCrunch. "But we work with our companies to make sure they’re well capitalized to handle the storms."

Adam Neumann’s blockchain-based redemption story now sponsored by a16z

 

Subscribe to TechCrunch’s crypto newsletter "Chain Reaction" for news, funding updates and hot takes on the wild world of web3 -- and take a listen to our companion podcast!

