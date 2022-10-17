U.S. markets closed

Amid Growing Adoption of 5G Network, Fiber Optic Connector Market is Set to Reach US$ 14.5 Bn by 2032 End – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North America's share of the fiber optic connector market is 37.5%. Europe is the second largest fiber optic connector market, with a revenue of 22.6%.Diverse applications and increased investments to expand the fiber optic connector market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fiber optic connector market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 14,484.8 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a robust CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2032.  Driven by the heightened application of FTTH as well as the rising usage of mobile devices, the fiber optic connector market will likely reach an estimated US$ 5,256.6 Mn in 2022.

Elevated video streaming and gaming activities demand higher bandwidth owing to the fact that the number of internet users has grown in the last two decades. Fiber optic connectors have become the preferred transmission routes due to advantageous properties like their ability to provide compact size, low back reflection, reliable network connections, high bandwidth size, longer reach, etc.

Furthermore, the transformation of the fifth-generation fiber optics technology based on Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM) as a result of continuous technological progress could play a crucial role in influencing arising trends in the fiber optic connector market.

In addition, the declining prices of data plans and the increasing number of internet users have amplified data consumption all over the world. Consequently, the need for high bandwidth has also surged.

Download Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5019

Many private companies are launching new satellites and antennas to meet this soaring consumer demand, which, in turn, will positively influence the adoption rates of fiber optic connectors in the global market.

Again, a major portion of the telecom sector is gradually more inclined towards fiber optic connector technology due to its flexibility in infrastructure design options. B Also, by simplifying the fiber optic technology, passive optical LAN architectures are enhancing IT productivity will ultimately lead to better market prospects for fiber optic connectors during the forecast period.

“Development and adoption of 5G networks along with the expansion of the telecom sector will propel the global growth of the fiber optic connector market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Strict regulatory measures and associated high investment costs may hamper the market growth.

  • North America is the largest market for fiber optic connectors with 35.7% of the revenue share.

  • Europe’s fiber optic connectors market accounts for 22% of the revenue share.

  • Germany dominates the fiber optic connectors market within Europe

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Competitive Landscape 

Alcatel-Lucent S.A, 3M, ZTE Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Hitachi Ltd., Corning Cable Systems LLC, Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity, Molex Incorporated, Extron Electronics, US CONEC Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Senko Advanced Components, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., etc., among others, are some of the major players in the fiber optic connector market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on developing affordable fiber optics cables to increase their consumer base. These businesses are keen on expanding their product portfolios, releasing new products, and employing mergers and acquisition tactics to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into Fiber Optic Connector Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global fiber optic connector market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (standard, lucent fiber, straight tip, MPO/ MPT, MXC), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, North America accounts for the largest share of the fiber optic connector market. The region holds about 35.7% of the target market’s revenue share. This growth can be attributed to the expanding telecommunication and data center applications as well as to the strong presence of major market players in this region.

The fiber optic connector market in Europe is the second largest market with about 22.6% revenue share. Large-scale application of phones coupled with escalating demand for internet bandwidth fuels the growth of the regional target market. Within Europe, Germany dominates the market owing to higher adoption rates and the presence of top market players. Thus, Europe and North America are, currently, the two major markets for fiber optic connectors during the forecast period.

Before Buying, Visit for Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5019

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fiber-optic-connector-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size: The distributed fiber optic sensor market size totaled US$ 1,175.7 Mn in 2021. The global distributed fiber optic sensor market is expected to reach US$ 2,869.5 Mn by 2032, exhibiting growth at 8.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Lit Fiber Market Analysis: The global lit fiber market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 4.28 Billion by the year 2022, by accelerating with a robust CAGR of 16.7% by 2022-2032.

Fiber Optic Connectivity Market Trends: The global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market was valued at US$ 2.5 Billion in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a y-o-y expansion rate worth 12% in 2022, reaching US$ 2.8 Billion.

Fiber Optic Switch Market Value: A fiber optic switch is used as a communication control device in different applications across different sectors and widely used in optical fiber networking.

Fibre Optic Cable Assemblies Market Share: Fibre optic cable assemblies act as medium of data & electronic (A/V) signal transmission from one point to another in packets of optical energy or light.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


