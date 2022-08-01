U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,118.63
    -11.66 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,798.40
    -46.73 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,368.98
    -21.71 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.31
    -1.92 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.07
    -4.55 (-4.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +7.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.14 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0263
    +0.0036 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    -0.0360 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    +0.0071 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6470
    -1.5430 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,035.71
    -766.81 (-3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.79
    -11.61 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.42
    -10.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Amid major system upgrades to ensure reliability and resiliency, Ameren Missouri requests PSC review to adjust rates next summer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AEE
    Watchlist

Customer benefits of investments include bolstering electric grid and more clean energy 

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ameren Missouri filed with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) a request to adjust its electric base rates next year. The new rates would take effect in mid-2023 to recover the cost of major upgrades for electric system reliability and resiliency for customers, as well as investments to support the transition to cleaner energy for the benefit of customers and local communities.

The filing made today will be carefully reviewed by the PSC and many other stakeholders over the next 11 months. If the request is approved by regulators, the rate adjustment in 2023 would cost an average residential electric customer about $12 a month (based on approximately 1,017 kilowatt-hours of usage per month). Ameren Missouri's electric rates today are only slightly higher than they were five years ago and this rate adjustment request, if approved, would reflect a yearly average increase of approximately 2.3% since 2017.

"The electric system upgrades Ameren Missouri has made are crucial to ensuring our customers have safe and reliable energy during the continued transition to cleaner sources of generation," said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, (NYSE: AEE). "Our customers depend on us to deliver reliable service and they're seeing fewer outages with shorter durations, delivering up to a 40% improvement in reliability on circuits with innovative technology. Thanks to these investments, our system performs better even in extreme weather events such as Winter Storm Uri last year and the intense heat we are experiencing this summer."

Even in this challenging economic climate, Ameren Missouri is working to keep electric rates as low as possible for customers by cutting its costs and making prudent investments. Residential rates for Ameren Missouri customers are more than 23% below national and Midwest averages, according to the latest Edison Electric Institute Typical Bills and Average Rates Report.

"Our goal is to keep rates as low as possible, while protecting long-term energy reliability and resiliency for our customers," said Warren Wood, vice president of regulatory and legislative affairs at Ameren Missouri. "We do this by focusing on necessary and prudent system investments our customers depend on, while also reducing our operational costs wherever possible in these uncertain economic times. We work to meet the needs of our customers today while transitioning to a stronger, smarter, cleaner, more reliable and resilient grid for future generations."

The need for reliable, resilient and affordable energy has never been greater. Ameren Missouri changed its long-term energy plan earlier this summer to address these needs while thoughtfully transitioning to cleaner sources of energy and to achieve its net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2045.

Key components of the rate review adjustment request include:

  • Strengthening the grid through Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan, including infrastructure upgrades bolstering reliability and resiliency, more renewable generation, installation of smart meters, and the addition of programs to stimulate economic growth for communities across the state.

  • Offering rate options that fit a range of customer lifestyles, thanks to how smart meters communicate with the updated grid. Customer benefits include the opportunity to reduce costs by using information from their smart meter to help shift the timing of their energy usage. Smart meters also enable quicker restoration in the event of an outage and faster connection when moving or starting service.

  • Evolving our generation plans for cleaner energy and to ensure the system remains reliable and resilient for all customers.

  • Providing cleaner energy to the communities we serve through the Neighborhood Solar program by installing parking lot solar facilities in partnership with local organizations.

A slide presentation with additional details regarding Ameren Missouri's rate review adjustment request will be available at AmerenInvestors.com beginning at 4 p.m. Central time on Aug. 1, 2022.

As the communities we serve manage current economic conditions, Ameren Missouri has made even more energy assistance available. The company recently expanded its Clean Slate program by adding $1 million in additional funding to help those who may not qualify for state or federal assistance. Ameren Missouri also offers flexible payment options and connects customers with government and community assistance funding programs through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

"We want our customers to know we are here to help them," Birk said. "Any customers in need of assistance should contact us today for information regarding access to energy assistance grants with expanded eligibility requirements and to arrange flexible payment options. We also have energy efficiency programs and energy management tools to make it easier for customers to manage their energy use."

For more information about the filing, visit AmerenMissouri.com/InvestingInMissouri.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amid-major-system-upgrades-to-ensure-reliability-and-resiliency-ameren-missouri-requests-psc-review-to-adjust-rates-next-summer-301597310.html

SOURCE Ameren Missouri

Recommended Stories

  • NRG Energy 2021 Sustainability Report: Year at a Glance

    NRG Energy: Our journey to a greener tomorrow.

  • Explainer-Australia reviews gas export curb trigger as domestic shortfall looms

    Australia's competition watchdog on Monday warned the country's east coast faces a gas supply shortfall in 2023, prompting the government to consider whether to impose curbs on exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time. The export controls can be triggered by using the Australian Domestic Gas Supply Mechanism (ADGSM), set up in 2017 and originally due to expire in 2023. On Monday, Resources Minister Madeleine King extended the mechanism, which has never been triggered, to 2030.

  • Core Labs (CLB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Narrowly Beat

    Core Laboratories' (CLB) second-quarter earnings meet the consensus mark, while revenues marginally outperform the same.

  • Oppenheimer: S&P 500 Could Rise Another 12% by Year-End — and These 2 Stocks Could Follow

    July signed off with a bang, in what turned out to be the stock market’s best month since November 2020. Better-than-anticipated Q2 earnings from some of the world's biggest companies alongside comments from the Fed around easing future rate hikes put investors in an optimistic mood once again. Is the rally sustainable or are we about welcome back the bear market shortly? From a purely technical perspective, Oppenheimer’s Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald sees reasons to believe the surge has

  • The Estée Lauder Cos. Said Mulling Fashion Venture With Potential Tom Ford Acquisition

    The cosmetics giant has been a longtime licensee of Tom Ford Beauty.

  • Lincoln Electric Stock Sees Composite Rating Climb To 96

    Lincoln Electric saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Monday, up from 93 the day before.

  • China's Alibaba strives to keep New York listing amid audit dispute

    (Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing alongside its Hong Kong listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by U.S authorities. Alibaba stock closed down nearly 3.8% in a near-flat Hong Kong market, following its 11.1% decline in New York on Friday. The company on Friday became the latest of more than 270 firms to be added to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's list of Chinese companies that might be delisted for not meeting auditing requirements.

  • Fujitsu shares tumble after its Q1 operating profit slips 24%

    Fujitsu Ltd.'s shares fell sharply Monday morning after the company reported its operating profit for the fiscal first quarter slipped around 24%.

  • Bitcoin Slips After Best Month of 2022 as Traders Weigh Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin declined after reaching the highest levels since mid-June on Saturday amid optimism that the market may have recovered from its worst levels.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 3.6% to $22,958 on

  • Yen Heads for Longest Rally in Six Months on Growth Fears Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen’s summer revival entered a fourth day, putting it on track for the longest rally since February, as one of the biggest macro trades of the year continues to unwind. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The Japanese currency climbed as much as 1% to just below 132 per

  • HSBC posts second-quarter surprise as profit jumps unexpectedly by 61 per cent on deferred tax gain, helping bank to beat estimates

    HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, reported an unexpected increase in its second-quarter profit, as it overcame a weaker performance in its biggest market and benefited from a US$1.8 billion deferred tax gain. Net profit jumped by 61 per cent to US$5.49 billion in the three months ended June 30, beating the US$3.98 billion expected by analysts. Revenue advanced by 1.6 per cent to US$12.8 billion, while net interest income rose 13.6 per cent to US$7.5 billion during th

  • These 4 Key Sectors Can Be Especially Profitable In A Rising Interest Rate Environment

    With record inflation, the Federal Reserve has drastically raised interest rates from 0.25% to 1.75% over the course of the year. Higher interest rates lead to less money in circulation, which increases its value, leading to lower levels of inflation. It’s easy to be anxious since many benchmarks like the S&P 500 and industries like the once red-hot cryptocurrency market have realized double-digit-plus losses. Luckily, a few sectors thrive during rate hikes, including financial services, real es

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell With 'Messy' Q2 Earnings Expected?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • What Transdigm Group (TDG) Estimates Say About Its Recent Performance

    A closer look at Transdigm Group & Security Solutions' quarterly performance shows how the commercial business is supporting relative softness in defense.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Cloud Companies Outperform?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Gold futures finish higher for 4th straight session in longest winning streak since May

    Gold futures climbed for a fourth straight session on Monday, cementing the longest winning streak for a most-active contract since May 24, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The most-active December gold contract gained $5.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,787.70 per troy ounce, per FactSet data. Previously, gold cemented its biggest weekly gain since March on Friday, as metals prices benefited from the perception that the Federal Reserve might pivot to raising interest rates at a slower rate follo

  • Will the stock-market rally turn into a selloff? This bond-market gauge could tip investors off

    Investors should keep a close eye on the Treasury market's five-year break-even rate, according to a team of strategists from Jefferies.

  • Sterling Seen as Indifferent to UK Leadership Race

    Sterling is seemingly indifferent to the rising prospect of Liz Truss becoming the next U.K. prime minister, RBC Capital Markets said.

  • Australia’s Aggressive Tightening Is Set to Weigh on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtAustralia is on track for its steepest tightening of monetary policy in a generation, raising the risk of an economic slowdown as the hous

  • Exxon and Chevron Have 2 Groups to Please. It Won’t Be Easy.

    The companies posted record earnings, helped by soaring energy prices. While Wall Street is happy, critics in Washington say they shouldn't be spending so much money on shareholders.