Amid news some Tijuana Flats locations closing, this Brevard one is "here to stay"

Amid news Tijuana Flats is closing some locations, Brevard residents are wondering if any of the county’s four restaurants will be on the chopping block.

The company for the Tex-Mex quick-service restaurant announced 11 locations will be shut down, but it was not specified which ones. A statement just said the closing are “a result of a unit-by-unit analysis of financial performance, occupancy costs, and market conditions.”

It also was announced the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and getting new owners, Flatheads, LLC.

This Brevard Tijuana Flats is staying open

Ralph Perrone of Perrone Properties is landlord for the building that houses the Merritt Island Tijuana Flats.

Perrone told FLORIDA TODAY that this Tijuana Flats, located at 76 E Merritt Island Cswy. #104, Merritt Island, Florida 32952 is “here to stay.” This location is a franchise store, not a corporate store.

“I talked to the franchise owner this morning, and it only affects the corporate stores, not the franchise store,” Perrone said. “Those are all strong.”

What about the other Brevard Tijuana Flats locations?

The three other Tijuana Flats in Brevard are all corporate owned. Calls to those locations were directed to Tijuana Flats’ headquarters, which were not returned.

Those restaurants are located at:

10 E. New Haven Ave. Ste. 103, Melbourne, Florida 32901

705 Palm Bay Rd. NE Ste. 109, West Melbourne, Florida 32904

7181 Lake Andrew Dr. Ste. 101, Melbourne, Florida 32940

What's the history of Tijuana Flats?

Tijuana Flats was started by UCF student Brian Wheeler in 1995. The first restaurant was in Winter Park.

Wheeler has not has not been involved in the company since he sold it in 2015 to a private equity group. At the time, Tijuana Flats had more than 140 locations in five states. According to its website, Tijuana Flats now has locations in four states — Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina. In Florida, it has 65 locations.

Wheeler said he’s disheartened to see the current state of the restaurant he started.

“I had confidence in the new management's capability and resources to further elevate the brand,” Wheeler said. “It’s truly heartbreaking to witness the careers and livelihoods of so many dedicated individuals affected by the unforeseen downturn of something I had devoted the majority of my life.”

Wheeler ventured back into the Tex-Mex restaurant business last year. His two sons joined him to open the fast-casual restaurant Big Taco in Casselberry with hopes to expand to other areas.

