Amid news some Tijuana Flats locations closing, this Brevard one is "here to stay"

Michelle Spitzer, Florida Today
2 min read
0

Amid news Tijuana Flats is closing some locations, Brevard residents are wondering if any of the county’s four restaurants will be on the chopping block.

The company for the Tex-Mex quick-service restaurant announced 11 locations will be shut down, but it was not specified which ones. A statement just said the closing are “a result of a unit-by-unit analysis of financial performance, occupancy costs, and market conditions.”

It also was announced the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and getting new owners, Flatheads, LLC.

This Brevard Tijuana Flats is staying open

Ralph Perrone of Perrone Properties is landlord for the building that houses the Merritt Island Tijuana Flats.

Perrone told FLORIDA TODAY that this Tijuana Flats, located at 76 E Merritt Island Cswy. #104, Merritt Island, Florida 32952 is “here to stay.” This location is a franchise store, not a corporate store.

“I talked to the franchise owner this morning, and it only affects the corporate stores, not the franchise store,” Perrone said. “Those are all strong.”

What about the other Brevard Tijuana Flats locations?

The three other Tijuana Flats in Brevard are all corporate owned. Calls to those locations were directed to Tijuana Flats’ headquarters, which were not returned.

Those restaurants are located at:

  • 10 E. New Haven Ave. Ste. 103, Melbourne, Florida 32901

  • 705 Palm Bay Rd. NE Ste. 109, West Melbourne, Florida 32904

  • 7181 Lake Andrew Dr. Ste. 101, Melbourne, Florida 32940

What's the history of Tijuana Flats?

Tijuana Flats was started by UCF student Brian Wheeler in 1995. The first restaurant was in Winter Park.

Wheeler has not has not been involved in the company since he sold it in 2015 to a private equity group. At the time, Tijuana Flats had more than 140 locations in five states. According to its website, Tijuana Flats now has locations in four states — Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina. In Florida, it has 65 locations.

Wheeler said he’s disheartened to see the current state of the restaurant he started.

“I had confidence in the new management's capability and resources to further elevate the brand,” Wheeler said. “It’s truly heartbreaking to witness the careers and livelihoods of so many dedicated individuals affected by the unforeseen downturn of something I had devoted the majority of my life.”

Wheeler ventured back into the Tex-Mex restaurant business last year. His two sons joined him to open the fast-casual restaurant Big Taco in Casselberry with hopes to expand to other areas.

Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com.

Tijuana Flats is shutting down restaurants throughout the state amid the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Brevard County has four Tijuana Flats restaurants.
Tijuana Flats is shutting down restaurants throughout the state amid the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Brevard County has four Tijuana Flats restaurants.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Tijuana Flats filing for bankruptcy, but this Brevard location staying

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Two SEC Lawyers Resign After Agency Censured for Abuse of Power in Crypto Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Securities and Exchange Commission lawyers resigned after a federal judge sanctioned and sharply rebuked the Wall Street regulator for “gross abuse” of power in a crypto case. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore

  • Celebrity handbag designer sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling crocodile handbags

    A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities from Britney Spears to the cast of the “Sex and the City” TV series was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia. Nancy Gonzalez was arrested in 2022 in Cali, Colombia, and later extradited to the U.S. for running a sprawling multiyear conspiracy that involved recruiting couriers to transport her handbags on commercial flights to high-end showrooms and New York fashion events — all in violation of U.S. wildlife laws. “It’s all driven by the money,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-Fitzgerald, who compared Gonzalez’s behavior to that of drug traffickers.

  • Ukrainian Minister Accused of Link to Land-Seizure Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian anti-graft authorities accused the country’s agriculture minister of involvement in a scheme to illegally appropriate state-owned land as Kyiv moves forward in efforts to tackle corruption. Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Te

  • Elon Musk accuses Australia of censorship after court bans violent video

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk accused Australia of censorship after an Australian judge ruled that his social media platform X must block users worldwide from accessing video of a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded Tuesday by describing Musk as an “arrogant billionaire” who considered himself above the law and was out of touch with the public. X Corp., the tech company rebranded in 2023 by Musk after he bought Twitter, announced last week it would fight in court Australian orders to take down posts relating to a knife attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel in an Assyrian Orthodox church as a service was being streamed online on April 15.

  • Luxury Handbag Designer Nancy Gonzalez Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison

    The Colombian-born designer pleaded guilty last fall for illegal smuggling and conspiracy charges.

  • Russia convicts the spokesperson for Facebook owner Meta in a swift trial in absentia

    A court in Russia on Monday convicted the spokesperson of U.S. technology company Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, of justifying terrorism and sentenced him to six years in prison in a swift trial in absentia, Russia's independent news site Mediazona reported. In the same statement, Stone added that “credible calls for violence against Russian civilians” would remain banned.

  • Australian judge bans X from sharing video of bishop being stabbed in Sydney church

    An Australian judge on Monday ruled that social media platform X must block every user in the world from accessing video of a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church, extending the prohibition beyond users in Australia. X Corp., the tech company rebranded by billionaire Elon Musk when he bought Twitter last year, announced last week it would fight in court Australian orders to take down posts relating to a knife attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel in an Assyrian Orthodox church as a service was being streamed online on April 15.

  • Sentencing of attorney in Louisiana truck accident scam delayed again

    The one attorney who has pleaded guilty in the Louisiana staged truck accident scam has seen his sentencing delayed again. The post Sentencing of attorney in Louisiana truck accident scam delayed again appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • The IRS says it’s going after wealthy tax cheats. Here’s what new audit stats show.

    After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.

  • Silicon Valley and Hollywood worlds collide as David Ellison bids for Paramount

    David Ellison, 41, would not be the first rich guy to arrive in Hollywood with a fat bank account and dreams of making movies, though the son of billionaire Oracle founder Larry Ellison boasts the rarest of attributes for a budding media mogul: a Silicon Valley pedigree. In an industry where many get their start fetching coffee or moving props, Ellison spent summers writing computer code for his father's software company and getting insights on the movie business from Pixar Animation Studios co-founder Steve Jobs. Ellison is orchestrating a multi-step transaction that would result in the merger of his independent studio, Skydance Media, with Paramount.