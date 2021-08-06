Amid Rising Addiction Rates Nationwide, Burning Tree's Renewal Lodge Focuses on Effective Treatment Through a New Certification for Mindfulness Training

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the ongoing pandemic-related stress and in response to rising addiction rates, Burning Tree's Renewal Lodge , a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center located just east of Austin, has taken a bold step forward in addiction treatment. Renewal Lodge is now the first residential treatment center in the region certified to train clinicians in a highly specialized mindfulness curriculum in connection with addiction rehabilitation.

Mindfulness in Recovery is a program designed to connect both mindfulness and 12 steps addiction rehabilitation into a single curriculum. Developed by former Buddist monk and TED speaker, John Bruna, the curriculum has proven to be a powerful and effective approach to recovery at Renewal Lodge, helping clients achieve the deep healing necessary to end the cycle of addiction.

The Biden Administration provided nearly $2.5 billion in the 2021 stimulus package to states and territories to address the nation's mental illness and addiction crisis, which has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the July 2020 survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation's Health Tracking Poll , adults reported specific negative impacts on their mental health and well-being, including increases in alcohol consumption and other substance use. This poll mirrored a CDC survey from June 2020, in which 13% of adults reported new or increased substance use due to coronavirus-related stress. The trend continued throughout 2020, according to the American Medical Association , which reported in December that more than 40 U.S. states have seen increases in opioid-related mortality along with ongoing concerns for those with substance use disorders.

Renewal Lodge, based in Elgin, Texas, has used Mindfulness in Recovery curriculum in its 30, 60, and 90-day drug and alcohol treatment programs and has seen remarkable results. In a recent survey, 100% of clients noted that the Mindfulness program was "key" to their recovery. Mindfulness in Recovery was developed by Bruna, who has been sober since 1984. He began soon after helping people with substance use disorders find a deeper path to healing from alcohol and drug addiction.

"There is no question that the pandemic has led to an increase in individuals struggling with addiction," said Peter Piraino, Chief Executive Officer of Burning Tree Programs and Executive Director of Renewal Lodge. "With Mindfulness in Recovery's curriculum and John's expertise with mindfulness, Burning Tree Renewal Lodge is now the leading center in Texas to promote deep healing of drug addiction through this powerful combination of mindfulness and the 12 steps."

Mindfulness helps individuals gain insight into what is going on in their minds and their daily lives. It helps them build a better relationship with their minds, emotions, behaviors, lives past and present, and their relationships with others. This deepening awareness helps clients be more honest and thorough during their 12 step work at Renewal Lodge.

"Mindfulness is a key that unlocks the door to be present in life," Bruna said. "And it brings clients extra skills that complement the spiritual toolkit of the 12 Steps."

