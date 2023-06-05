Amidst increasing losses, Investors bid up Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) 18% this past week

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 114% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 52%. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$17m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Alpha Teknova isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Alpha Teknova grew its revenue by 1.1% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 52% in the last year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

While Alpha Teknova shareholders are down 52% for the year, the market itself is up 4.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 22%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Alpha Teknova (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

