Amigo Airsho returns in 2024 to El Paso's Biggs Army Airfield after decade hiatus

What once was one of El Paso's largest and most popular community events is back in business.

The Amigo Airsho, held for 30 years at Biggs Army Airfield inside the Fort Bliss Army post, drew tens of thousands of spectators annually until military budget cuts and changing military priorities killed the not-for-profit show over a decade ago.

It's set to return to Biggs Oct. 12 and 13 with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds military aerobatic flight teams as the headline act.

The show's relaunch was announced Friday morning by organizers to about 100 business and community leaders inside an airplane hangar at the Million Air El Paso terminal at the edge of the El Paso airport.

Amigo Airsho Chairman Alan Russell Jan. 26 announces the relaunch of the Amigo Airsho at Biggs Army Airfield on the Fort Bliss Army post Oct. 12-13.

"The air show left Fort Bliss because global events created priorities for Fort Bliss that did not include the air show. So we had to stand down," El Paso businessman Alan Russell, chairman of the relaunched air show, told the crowd.

The last air show at Biggs was in 2012. It was moved to the small Santa Teresa, New Mexico airport, where only one show was held in 2014. That show lost money due to low attendance, El Paso Times archives show.

"It's an event for everybody" and helps bring El Paso, Juarez, and Fort Bliss together, Russell said in an interview after the announcement. It also will help fill hotel rooms and bring other economic benefits to this area, he said.

Tresa Rockwell, chief executive of the rejuvenated air show, and the instigator for getting community and Fort Bliss leaders together to bring it back, said it's a powerful event that builds synergy between Fort Bliss and the El Paso area's civilian population.

The old show drew 50,000 to 100,000 spectators, said Rockwell, who was the air show's executive director in 1984.

The last shows cost more than $1 million to produce, Rockwell said. No cost estimates for the new one were available, but organizers are looking for sponsors, including a title sponsor. They also will need 1,000 volunteers, Rockwell said.

Aviator Suzie Azar, who served as El Paso's only woman mayor from 1989-1991 and helped organize the first show in 1981, said she was thrilled to have it back.

"If it had not been for 9/11, it would still (have been) going. So many restrictions" at Fort Bliss stopped it, she said at the launch event. She will be involved in the relaunched show as vice president in charge of its education component.

Current El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said the return of the air show is "great for the quality of life for El Paso." It brings back an event that meant a lot to the community, he said.

Besides the Canadian Snowbirds, the new Amigo Airsho will have a host of other civilian and military air acts, military displays, food vendors, and music.

More information is available at amigoairsho.com

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Amigo Airsho returns to El Paso with Canadian Snowbirds as headliners