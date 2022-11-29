U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

AMIH Majority Owned Subsidiary, EPIQ Scripts, Obtains Additional 27 U.S. State Board of Pharmacy Licenses Expanding its Online Mail-Order Pharmacy Operations

American International Holdings Corp.
·7 min read
American International Holdings Corp.
American International Holdings Corp.

Previously executed Master Services Agreement with related party direct-to-consumer telemedicine company

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), (“AMIH” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires, and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, EPIQ Scripts, LLC (“EPIQ Scripts”), has obtained an additional 27 state board of pharmacy licenses expanding its online mail-order specialty compounding pharmacy operation. Securing and obtaining licenses and accreditations in all 50 states across the U.S. has been one of EPIQ Scripts’ primary initiatives since inception in order to attract diverse telemedicine companies seeking to reach and support customers on a national level.

In addition to the State of Texas, in which EPIQ Scripts received its first official license from the Texas State Board of Pharmacy (“TSBP”) on May 27, 2022, EPIQ Scripts is currently licensed to fulfill and ship prescriptions direct to consumers in the following 27 U.S. states: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

In addition to securing the 27 U.S. state licenses described above, EPIQ Scripts has secured its first Master Services Agreement (MSA) with a new related party direct-to-consumer telemedicine company to provide exclusive specialty compounding services and product fulfillment as the customer seeks to market its products to consumers on a national basis. More information about the MSA can be found in more detail on the Form 8-K filed by AMIH on September 8, 2022.

“Obtaining these additional 27 U.S. state licenses and executing an MSA with our first direct-to-consumer customer signifies the tremendous progress that we have made in such a short period of time, and especially since Epiq Scripts received its initial license from the TSBP seven months ago,” commented Jacob D. Cohen, President and CEO of AMIH.

“Securing pharmacy licenses in all 50 states across the U.S. has been one of our primary goals over the last several months. EPIQ Scripts wants to be able to fulfill prescriptions in all 50 states to market and support telemedicine companies at a national level,” commented Sultan Haroon, Manager and Director of Operations of EPIQ Scripts, who continued, “We are currently in various stages of the application process to obtain the remaining state licenses and believe that we are on track to have most of these additional licenses secured by the end of 2022.”

About American International Holdings Corp.
American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:AMIH) is an investor, developer and asset manager diversified across the healthcare supply chain. Today the AMIH portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, subscriber based primary care and concierge medicine plans, and an online digital mail order pharmacy. AMIH provides its various services through direct-to-consumer and business-to-business distribution channels. AMIHs focus is on developing, acquiring, and bringing to market technologies and solutions that advance the quality of life for the global community.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, operations, expansion, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to the proposed operations of EPIQ Scripts, the ability of EPIQ Scripts’ to obtain required licenses and accreditations, the timing of such licenses and accreditations, and limitations on its operations if such licenses and accreditations are not in place, and future projected revenues, customers, and results of operations of EPIQ Scripts; economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company; our limited operating history; our need for additional funding to support our operations, repay debt and expand our operations; the effects of COVID-19 on our operations and prospects, and the future effects of COVID-19 on us and our operations; impairments we may be required to assess in connection with our assets and goodwill; risks associated with our prior launch of a telehealth platform, including liability in connection therewith, funding needed to support such operations and other risks associated with the operations of the telehealth platform; disruptions to our operations or liabilities associated with future acquisitions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our dependence on our Chief Executive Officer, Jacob D. Cohen, and related party transactions affecting the Company; Mr. Cohen’s voting control over the Company; competition we face; our ability to maintain our varied operations, and service our indebtedness; material weaknesses in our controls and procedures; our ability to obtain and maintain adequate insurance; legal challenges and litigation; risks associated with national and global recessions and inflation; liability associated with our contracting operations; the terms of Mr. Cohen’s employment agreement; dilution caused by the conversion of outstanding convertible notes, exercise of outstanding warrants, and future fund-raising activities; anti-dilution and favored nation provisions of our outstanding convertible notes and warrants; the price of, volatility in, and lack of robust trading market for, our common stock; global economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; access to additional financing, and the potential lack of such financing; and the Company’s ability to raise funding in the future and the terms of such funding; and the effect of rising interest rates and inflation, and economic downturns and recessions; and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Frank Benedetto
(619) 915-9422


