AMIH’s Telehealth Platform EPIQ MD Announces Launch of EPIQ Paws Virtual Pet Care Service

Plano, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, today announced that its subsidiary EPIQ MD has launched Epiq Paws as an add-on service to its primary care telehealth customers, bringing virtual consultations with licensed veterinarians to the millions of pet owners around the United States.



Millions have been introduced to the complicated world of pets, as there has been a recent surge in pet owners due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), approximately 23 million American households took in a new pet over the span of the pandemic. Epiq MD believes that its Epiq Paws program can be a valuable asset for both first time and seasoned pet owners alike.

“With 67% of U.S. households, or about 85 million families, owning a pet, it was very clear to us that the pet industry represented a tremendous target market for Epiq MD”, stated AMIH Chairman and CEO, Mr. Jacob Cohen. “Pet owners around the nation know just how time consuming and wallet draining traditional veterinary care can be. The love pet owners have for their pets will make them pay any price and jump through any hoop to ensure their health, safety and wellbeing. It is no surprise that of the $103.6 billion spent towards pets across the U.S. in 2020, approximately 30%, or $31.4 billion, was spent on veterinary care and related product sales alone”, further comments Mr. Cohen.

Epiq MD knows that the ability to speak with licensed veterinarians is something that millions of pet owners will be able to take advantage of. The Epiq Paws program offers first, second and third opinions on possible medication needs, behavioral issues and injuries or sickness that your pet may be experiencing. Because Epiq Paws is not a replacement for emergencies and annual checkups, its veterinarians may recommend visiting a traditional practitioner to further ensure the pets safety. “Our goal and conviction is that Epiq MD become an essential service to every household in America, getting treated just like any other utility. Therefore, we felt it was very important to add a pet coverage program to our core services of Primary Care, Mental Health and Wellness” stated Mr. Cohen.

The Epiq Paws add on is a fraction of the price in comparison to in person visits, saving pet owners around the nation time and money. Additionally, all members will receive a Pet Drug Savings Card for any medications that your pet may need; however, keep in mind that the televet service cannot prescribe medication during the consultation call. Epiq Paws is available as an add-on feature to any of Epiq MD’s Premier Service Plans for $4.95 monthly.

About EPIQ MD, Inc.

EPIQ MD believes that everyone deserves to live an epic life. It is the convergence of primary medical and mental health care, preventative care and wellness programs - on one digital platform, in a single offering. Conceived as a digital telemedicine-based business from the start, its core mission is to bring these services and knowledge to the 80 million Americans who are uninsured or underinsured. Its telemedicine platform provides services such as primary care, medical advisory, ask a medical expert, mental health services, discounted diagnostic lab services, prescription discount program, nutritional counseling and much more. Today Epiq MD is active and operational in Alaska, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. For more information, please contact us at media@epiqmd.com or by phone at 1-844-8 EPIQ MD. EPIQ MD, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of American International Holdings Corp. (AMIH).

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH) is an investor, developer and asset manager of diversified, synergistic health and wellness businesses. Today, the AMIH portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, affordable subscriber-based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions and wellness related assets such as mental & behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform. AMIH markets its various services through direct-to-consumer and business-to-business distribution channels. AMIH’s focus is on bringing to market technologies and solutions that advance the quality of life for the global community.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, operations, expansion, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

