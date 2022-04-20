U.S. markets closed

Amilot Announces Amendment to Debentures

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Amilot Capital Inc. (TSXV: ACI.H) (the "Company" or "Amilot"), announced today that it amended the terms of the 18% secured debentures that were issued on October 25, 2013 (the "Debentures") in the aggregate principal amount of US $500,000.

The amendment of the Debentures extends the maturity date of the Debentures from April 30, 2022 to July 31, 2022.

About Amilot

Amilot is a gold exploration and development company with contractual interests in gold properties in Colombia. Amilot's mineral properties are the Ancal/Marmato Project, located in the Marmato/Caramanta district in the Caldas and Antioquia Departments of Colombia, and the Nortol project, including the Papayo property, located in the Northern part of the Tolima Department of Colombia. Amilot has recently disposed of its Remedios Project, located in the Remedios/Segovia mining district in Colombia. Amilot continues to explore opportunities for the acquisition of additional mining interests in prospective mining districts in Colombia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management of Amilot. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and include discussion of what the parties must do to complete the matters described herein. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Amilot will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) the occurrence of any events that prevent the parties from performing the acts necessary to complete the matters described herein; (2) failure to obtain the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; (3) current economic conditions and the state of mineral exploration and mineral prices in general; and (4) other factors beyond the parties' control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Amilot assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information about Amilot and these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties, are available in its public filings with Canadian securities regulators, available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Amilot Capital Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c4360.html

