U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,959.90
    +23.21 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,874.84
    +47.79 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,897.65
    +184.50 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.95
    +28.62 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    -1.61 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.50
    -5.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    -0.06 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    -0.0040 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1982
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2170
    +0.0470 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,572.63
    +23.91 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.38
    -11.32 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Amilot Announces Amendment to Debentures

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FMXVF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Amilot Capital Inc. (TSXV: ACI.H) (the "Company" or "Amilot"), announced today that it amended the terms of the 18% secured debentures that were issued on October 25, 2013 (the "Debentures") in the aggregate principal amount of US $500,000.

The amendment of the Debentures extends the maturity date of the Debentures from July 31, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

About Amilot
Amilot is a gold exploration and development company with contractual interests in gold properties in Colombia. Amilot's mineral properties are the Ancal/Marmato Project, located in the Marmato/Caramanta district in the Caldas and Antioquia Departments of Colombia, and the Nortol project, including the Papayo property, located in the Northern part of the Tolima Department of Colombia. Amilot has recently disposed of its Remedios Project, located in the Remedios/Segovia mining district in Colombia. Amilot continues to explore opportunities for the acquisition of additional mining interests in prospective mining districts in Colombia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management of Amilot. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and include discussion of what the parties must do to complete the matters described herein. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Amilot will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) the occurrence of any events that prevent the parties from performing the acts necessary to complete the matters described herein; (2) failure to obtain the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; (3) current economic conditions and the state of mineral exploration and mineral prices in general; and (4) other factors beyond the parties' control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Amilot assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information about Amilot and these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties, are available in its public filings with Canadian securities regulators, available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Amilot Capital Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/20/c3180.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports a second-quarter earnings beat, 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's second-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Tesla and United Airlines stock after reporting second-quarter earnings today

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo looks at Tesla and United Airlines' stock after reporting second-quarter earnings today

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Tesla sells $936 million worth of bitcoin in the second quarter, still holds Dogecoin

    Electric car maker Tesla sold $936 million in bitcoin during the second quarter, the company revealed in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • Biogen beats Q2 earnings expectations, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Biogen.

  • Earnings: What investors should expect for Tesla and United Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Rachelle Akuffo, Seana Smith, and Dave Briggs preview second-quarter earnings for both Tesla and United Airlines.

  • United Airlines, Peloton, and Netflix shares slip in after-hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines several stocks in after-hours trading, including Tesla.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on July 18 following its second-quarter earnings release. The tech giant's revenue rose 9% year over year (16% on a constant-currency basis) to $15.

  • China is the 'hearts and lungs' of the Tesla story: Analyst

    Dan Ives, Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst, examines Tesla's second-quarter earnings, the importance of Chinese manufacturing for the EV developer, and Tesla's purchase of bitcoin.

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • How Much Of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Fisker Inc. ( NYSE:FSR ) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in...

  • Banks Are Flooding the US Market With Bonds Many Hadn’t Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks were supposed to be done with much of their borrowing in bond markets for the year. Then this week, they sold another $27.5 billion of notes. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownAbout $10 billion came from Bank of America Corp. on T

  • Tesla set to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian preview Tesla's second-quarter earnings report, which will be released on Wednesday, July 20.

  • Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs to fund EV investments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo details Ford's planned layoffs, which will focus on the company's internal combustion unit.

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • Tesla quarterly profit beats estimates; sells most of its bitcoin

    Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as a string of price increases on its best-selling electric vehicles helped offset production challenges caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Shares of Tesla were up about 2% in after-hours trade. Tesla's China factory ended the second quarter with a record monthly production level, and the company said production continued to grow in Texas and that its new German factory saw strong production rate improvement toward the end of the quarter.