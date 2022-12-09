Amine market to grow by USD 10,518.98 million: Media and entertainment is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global amine market has been categorized as a part of the global media and entertainment sector. The parent global media and entertainment market covers companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anime Market 2023-2027

The amine market size is forecast to grow by USD 10,518.98 million, at a CAGR of 7.53% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a sample

Amine market 2023-2027: Scope

The amine market report covers the following areas:

Amine market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global anime market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence. The increasing competition among vendors may lead to a decline in their product prices, which can negatively impact profit margins and the growth of the market.

Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., Bones Inc., Discotek Media, Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd., PA Works Co. Ltd., Pierrot Co. Ltd., Production IG Inc., Sony Group Corp., The Walt Disney Co., TOEI ANIMATION Co. Ltd., VIZ Media LLC, and Zerochan are among some of the major market participants.

Amine market 2023-2027: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others, Buy the Report

Anime market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Content-Type

The shows or series segment was valued at USD 8,464.09 million in 2017 and continue to grow until 2021. Anime filmmakers produce many top-rated and big-budget web series, movies, and animated series, which are easily accessible through OTT services. The huge demand for OTT services globally encourages other service providers to price discounts on their services. This has resulted in increased competition, which, in turn, prompted the existing service providers to upgrade their offerings and increase investments in producing better content to gain a larger market share. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the shows or series segment of the anime market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Type

Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 75% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in APAC is mainly driven by low labor costs in the region. The region attracts animation companies from Europe and the US. Layout preparation, painting, inking, and compositing are the major activities that are outsourced to APAC. Japan, South Korea, and China are the leading countries in the market in APAC.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample

What are the key data covered in this anime market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist anime market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anime market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anime market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anime market, vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000, which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports:

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market share is expected to increase by USD 21.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market segmentation by revenue (free-to-play (F2P) and pay-to-play (P2P)), genre (MMO role-playing games (MMORPG), MMO first-person shooter (MMOFPS), MMO real-time strategy (MMORTS), and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Cloud Gaming Market by Platform, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cloud gaming market share is expected to increase by USD 5.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 31.13%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (gaming consoles, computing devices, smart TVs, and mobile devices), type (video streaming and file streaming), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Anime Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,518.98 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key countries US, Japan, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., Bones Inc., Discotek Media, Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd., PA Works Co. Ltd., Pierrot Co. Ltd., Production IG Inc., Sony Group Corp., The Walt Disney Co., TOEI ANIMATION Co. Ltd., VIZ Media LLC, and Zerochan Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global anime market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Content type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Content Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Content Type

6.3 Shows or series - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Movie - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Music - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Live entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Content Type

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Theatrical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Internet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

12.4 Bones Inc.

12.5 Discotek Media

12.6 Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd.

12.7 PA Works Co. Ltd.

12.8 Pierrot Co. Ltd.

12.9 Production IG Inc.

12.10 Sony Group Corp.

12.11 The Walt Disney Co.

12.12 TOEI ANIMATION Co. Ltd.

12.13 VIZ Media LLC

12.14 Zerochan

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Anime Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amine-market-to-grow-by-usd-10-518-98-million-media-and-entertainment-is-the-parent-market--technavio-301697113.html

SOURCE Technavio