U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    -0.32 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.60
    +13.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0422
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    +0.0087 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3000
    -1.2730 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,559.16
    +133.80 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.79
    +4.21 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.45
    +3.21 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Amino Acid Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the amino acid market are Evonik Industries AG, Daesang Corporation, Sunitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. , The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Amino GmbH, Cargill Inc, Fufeng Group Company Limited, Ajinomoto Co.

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amino Acid Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365017/?utm_source=GNW
Inc., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Novus International Inc, Iris Biotech GmbH, Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd., Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V, and Kemin Industries.

The global amino acid market is expected to grow from $21.82 billion in 2021 to $24.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The amino acid market is expected to reach $33.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The amino acid market consists of sales of amino acids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for animal as well as human nutrition.Amino acids consist of an acidic carboxyl group (COOH), a basic amino group (NH2), and an organic R group that is unique to each amino acid.

Amino acids refer to the basic elements of proteins and are found in red meat, seafood, eggs, dairy products, and soy products.It helps to improve the immune system, combat arthritis and cancer, and cure tinnitus and rectal ailments.

These are useful in the synthesis of neurotransmitters and hormones in the human body.

The main types of amino acids are histidine, isoleucine, leucine, glutamate, lysine, methionine, threonine, and other types.Glutamate is used to form proteins in the body.

It is a chemical that helps nerve cells in the brain send and receive information from other cells and is involved in learning and memory. The different sources include animal-based and plant-based, which are used in animal feed, food and beverages, pharma and health care, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and other applications.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the amino acid market in 2021.Europe was the second largest region in the amino acid market.

The regions covered in the amino acid market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising health consciousness among the population is expected to propel the growth of the amino acid market going forward.Health consciousness refers to the extent to which individuals tend to take action towards taking care of their health.

Health-conscious people take amino acids as part of their diet to improve their immunity.For instance, according to an online survey conducted by the Times of India, an Indian-based daily newspaper, in 2021, 70% of the participants stated that they have prioritized dietary lifestyle changes such as eating healthy nutrient-rich food, and 65% of respondents also indicated their increased reliance on nutritional experts to help achieve their goals.

Therefore, the rising health consciousness is driving the growth of the amino acid market.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the amino acid market.Major companies operating in the amino acids sector are focused on product innovations to meet plant-based and natural flavoring ingredient demand.

For instance, in April 2021, CJ BIO, a South Korea-based food company, launched FlavorNrich Master C, the world’s first natural cysteine. It is produced by microbial fermentation and is the only natural amino acid qualified as natural flavor by the USDA Organic Program as well as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association Generally Recognized As Safe (FEMA GRAS), and European Union (EU) regulations.

In March 2022, Aceto Corporation, a US-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Biotron Laboratories and Talus Mineral Company for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Aceto Corporation will expand its nutraceuticals and life science businesses and will be able to better serve its customers’ needs.

Biotron Laboratories is a US-based company that specializes in manufacturing mineral amino acid chelates and complexes. Talus Mineral Company is a US-based company that manufactures mineral ingredients for supplement use.

The countries covered in the amino acid market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The amino acids market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides amino acids market statistics, including amino acids industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an amino acids market share, detailed amino acids market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the amino acids industry. This amino acid market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365017/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • All You Need to Know About Datadog (DDOG) Rating Upgrade to Buy

    Datadog (DDOG) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: 5 Top Tech Stocks For November

    The technology sector is home to many of the best stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • 3 Buy-Ranked Auto Equipment Stocks Surviving Industry Woes

    ALSN, CHPT and PRTS are standing tall in the Zacks Auto Equipment industry, which is battling high commodity and operating costs and supply-chain snarls.

  • Is Trending Stock Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) a Buy Now?

    Netflix (NFLX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail-Wholesale Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Costamare (CMRE). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Oneok (OKE) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Walmart Inc. (WMT) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Walmart (WMT) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Amazon, Others to Benefit From Holiday Shopping: Morningstar

    Holiday spending isn't too hot and isn't too cold so far this year, at least when it comes to online shopping. Modified retail sales represent Morningstar's measure of goods that are subject to holiday shopping. Morningstar cites four.

  • Kellogg Makes Morningstar List of Undervalued Stocks

    The S&P 500 has slid this year, but some stocks have gained, and some of these winners are undervalued, Morningstar says.

  • Progress Software (PRGS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Progress Software (PRGS) closed the most recent trading day at $52.85, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session.

  • Discount Broker Crosses Buy Point As Busier Stock Trading Raises Bottom Line

    Charles Schwab crossed a buy point as the brokerage rallies on strong stock trading activity and high interest rates.

  • Carvana’s Unwinding Triggers Cascade of Warnings on Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- As online used-car dealer Carvana Co.’s share price unwinds at a fever pitch, Wall Street analysts are slashing targets and warning conditions could worsen.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp,

  • Positive Seasonality Is Driving the Indexes Higher

    The question is, how far will traders push at this point before they take profits and start positioning for a pullback?

  • Tesla Rebounds as Morgan Stanley Says Selloff Gone Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- After losing nearly $300 billion in market value in two months, a growing chorus of Tesla Inc. analysts say the share-price decline has gone far enough, pushing the stock higher on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesMor

  • How Entrepreneur And Investor Derik Fay 'Failed' His Way To The Very Top Of The Business World, Completed Multi-Million Corporate Exits

    Derik Fay has been a serial entrepreneur for over 20 years. He started his venture capital firm 3F Management in 2002. Since then, he has built and sold over 30 companies, all of which he exited in 7, 8, and 9-figure transactions. He was born into poverty, had no one to help him, dropped out of college after one semester, and simply "failed '' his way to the top. In addition to building his own brands, he also invests his own money, time, and resources into promising young entrepreneurs and comp

  • Gaotu Techedu Records ~46% Decline In Q3 Revenue

    Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE: GOTU) reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 45.6% year-on-year to RMB606.2 million ($85.21 million). The revenue decrease was driven by the organizational adjustments and business restructuring it performed to comply with government regulations. Gross billings for the quarter jumped 101.3% to RMB607 million from RMB301.6 million last year. Gross profit rose 9.4% Y/Y to RMB437.4 million, and the margin expanded 3,630 basis points to 72.2%. Operating expenses for

  • Guess stock drops more than 5% on quarterly miss, lower outlook

    Shares of Guess Inc. fell more than 5% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer reported mixed quarterly results and guidance that was below estimates. Guess earned $21.8 million, or 34 cents a share, in the fiscal third quarter, compared with $29.9 million, or 45 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Guess earned 44 cents a share. Sales fell 2% to $633.4 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 55 cents a share on sales of $614 m

  • Netflix stock chart produces first bullish 'golden cross' in 15 months

    Shares of Netflix Inc. edged up 0.2% in premarket trading, as the first bullish "golden cross" chart pattern in 15 months. Many Wall Street chart watchers believe the pattern, which is when the 50-day moving average (DMA) crosses above the 200-DMA, is a sign that a shorter-term bounce has graduated to a longer-term uptrend. The streaming entertainment service's stock closed Tuesday at $286.69, up 72.3% from the May 11 five-year low of $166.37, while the Nasdaq Composite has slipped 1.7% and the

  • Crypto Self-Custodying Offers Protection Amid FTX Exchange Fallout

    Huge losses of funds at FTX have shaken the trust of crypto investors, but private keys and crypto wallets can protect investors from fraud and mismanagement.