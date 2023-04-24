Amino Acid Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% from 2022 to 2027, The growing demand for use in sports supplements to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The amino acid market is set to grow by USD 11,618.55 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period. The growing demand for use in sports supplements is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in raw material prices may impede the market growth. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amino Acid Market 2023-2027

The amino acid market covers the following areas:

Amino Acid Market - Vendor Landscape

The global amino acid market is fragmented, with the presence of small and large vendors. These vendors operate in a highly competitive market. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets.

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Amino GmbH

Angus Chemical Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Aushadh Agri Science Pvt. Ltd.

Bachem AG

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Daesang Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Kaneka Eurogentec SA

Kemin Industries Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

Molkem Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Nagase and Co. Ltd.

Novasep Holding SAS

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Vendor Offerings

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers amino acids for food, feed, pharmaceutical, and beauty industry.

Amino GmbH - The company offers amino acids such as DL Aspartic acid, DL Serine, Glycine, Lalanine, and L Aspartic acid.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers amino acids such as Llysine Monohydrochloride, Lthreonine, tryptophan, and isoleucine.

Amino Acid Market - Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages), type (plant-based and animal-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Story continues

The market share growth by the animal feed segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Growing awareness of the benefits of these products in controlling disease outbreaks is driving the consumption of feed additives. Disease outbreaks affect animal health and lead to the loss of livestock. Poultry and livestock diseases that have had a global impact in the last five years include avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease, Rift Valley fever, rinderpest, bovine pleurisy, and swine vesicular disease. Feed additives are added to livestock feeds that require additional nutrients such as amino acids, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals to grow healthy.

Amino Acid Market - Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growing awareness of the benefits of amino acids has led to an increase in demand for meat in the region, boosting the amino acid market. Meat contains all nine essential amino acids needed by the body. These amino acids combine to form proteins, the building blocks of the body. China, Japan and India are the largest meat consumers in APAC. China and Japan are the largest importers and consumers of pork in the region. Additionally, the number of amino acid production facilities in the region is increasing. With the establishment of this subsidiary, the company planned to expand its pharmaceutical-grade amino acid business in Asia. The increase in amino acid manufacturing facilities in APAC is driving the growth of the amino acid market in the region.

Amino Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,618.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amino GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aushadh Agri Science Pvt. Ltd., Bachem AG, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Kaneka Eurogentec SA, Kemin Industries Inc., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Molkem Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Novasep Holding SAS, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

