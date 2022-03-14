U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,230.78
    +26.47 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,267.60
    +323.41 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,852.50
    +8.69 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,982.65
    +2.98 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -7.58 (-6.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.10
    -23.90 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.75 (-2.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0970
    +0.0055 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0960
    +0.0920 (+4.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9470
    +0.6670 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,018.02
    +134.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.39
    +13.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.20
    +42.56 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Amino Acids Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence Report on Price Trends, Spend & Growth Analysis| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

Amino Acids Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Amino Acids Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates the Amino Acids market will grow at a CAGR of 7.78% by 2026. Prices will increase by 2%-3% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

The report offers a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

www.spendedge.com/report/amino-acids-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Points Covered in this Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Amino Acids?

  • What are the Amino Acids category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

A targeted strategic approach to Amino Acids sourcing will provide several opportunities to buyers. However, in the absence of actionable intelligence on Amino Acids, buyers have resulted in a transaction-based approach towards the category. The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth

  • Scalability of inputs

  • Green initiatives

  • Category innovations

  • Supply base rationalization

  • Demand forecasting and governance

  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

  • Adherence to regulatory nuances

  • Cost savings

  • Customer retention

  • Reduction of TCO

  • Supply assurance

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

Free Sample of Our Best Selling Procurement Report:

This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining your Amino Acids category management practices.

Request for a FREE sample for detailed answers on:

  • What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Amino Acids category?

  • Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?

  • What are Amino Acids procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is one of the world's leading procurement market intelligence companies. For over 17 years, we have been serving over 200 clients—including 55 Fortune 500 companies—across various industries with our best-in-class sourcing and procurement solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amino-acids-procurement---sourcing-and-intelligence-report-on-price-trends-spend--growth-analysis-spendedge-301500437.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Argentina halts export registration for soy oil, meal

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as Covid SwellsThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest develo

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • New wave of inflation - and disruptions - hits U.S. factory floors

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX and Tesla facing significant inflation pressure

    Prices of metals used in automobiles have increased after Russia invaded Ukraine

  • Tencent Stock Sinks on Report of Record Money-Laundering Fine

    Tencent Holdings dropped almost 10% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Chinese technology giant faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money-laundering regulations. The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, found that Tencent’s WeChat Pay mobile network had allowed the transfer and laundering of funds with illicit transactions such as gambling, the Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares in Tencent (ticker: 0700.HK) closed down 9.8% on Monday.

  • Can you refuse to return to the office?

    Since the laws haven’t been tested yet in a post-pandemic situation, it’s not clear how well they’ll work either at allowing employees to maintain flexible working indefinitely or, on the other side, letting companies function efficiently. Unless people were hired specifically to work from home—for example during the pandemic, with home working as part of their employment contract—then they are probably obliged to work from a designated workplace for at least part of the time, should their employers insist on it. “Unless an employee has a valid reason not to return to work, for example, where they feel unsafe to do so, they remain contractually bound to resume their previous role within their normal place of work, albeit on reasonable notice,” noted Davidson Morris, a UK employment law firm, in a post on its website.

  • Nickel Tycoon Closes In on JPMorgan-Led Loan to Backstop Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. are in advanced talks for a loan facility to backstop Xiang Guangda’s short position in nickel, in an attempt to restore stability to the market after an unprecedented squeeze.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in

  • IEA, OPEC Likely to Lower Crude Supply Forecasts

    Crude prices soared last week to their highest levels since 2008 as traders assessed the damage to global supply from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • India indicates readiness to release more oil reserves

    New Delhi (Reuters) -India will take "appropriate" steps to calm the rise in oil prices, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the junior oil minister said on Monday, indicating the country could release more oil from national stocks if required. "Government of India is ready to take all appropriate action, as deemed fit, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices," Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to lawmakers.

  • Are 457 Plan Withdrawals Taxable?

    Learn how withdrawals from 457 deferred-compensation plans are taxable, but not subject to the same rules and restrictions as 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

  • Ukraine invasion: Rusal investors lose US$6 billion in Hong Kong stock sell-off while aluminium producer deflects all sanctions

    The plunge in United Company Rusal, the only Russian company listed in Hong Kong, has erased US$6 billion of value from the world's largest aluminium producer outside China while the Ukraine conflict clouds its operations. Since Russia invaded its neighbouring country on February 24, the stock has tumbled 42 per cent while trading on the Moscow Exchange was halted. Yet, the miner said it remains untouched by a barrage of Western sanctions on Russian entities, individuals and its key exports like

  • U.S. gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

    U.S. gasoline prices at the pump edged lower over the weekend after reaching all-time highs last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Retail gasoline prices fell for the second straight day on Sunday to $4.325 per gallon, below a record of $4.331 hit on Friday, according to American Automobile Association data. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has roiled energy markets worldwide since, bringing more expensive fuel costs to motorists who have also been hit by higher inflation.

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • Akzo Nobel expects its Russian plants to go out of business

    Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel expects its four plants in Russia to be out of business within a few months due to economic sanctions and a shortage of raw materials, its chief executive told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday. "We are pretty realistic that over a month, two month period this will come to a gradual, if not normal phasing out of the business," CEO Thierry Vanlancker said about Akzo's Russian operations. "It's either because the raw materials aren't available anymore, or it is because somewhere the main customer may not be able to pay."

  • Hog Herds and Poultry Are Getting Even More Expensive to Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures for soybean meal -- a key component of animal feed -- climbed to a seven-year high as top shipper Argentina suspended export registrations, another sign of countries curbing trade to protect domestic food markets. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Near

  • Nickel Price Surge Puts Chinese Manufacturers in a Bind

    Producers and suppliers of nickel compounds have sent notices to their customers and investors warning of supply hiccups, price hikes, or slowdowns in their ability to accept or meet orders.