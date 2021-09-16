U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Amino Named NCPA Awarded Vendor for Healthcare Navigation

·3 min read

90,000 NCPA Members Can Now Get More Value out of Their Health Plans and Benefits Programs with Reliable, Convenient Digital Care Guidance Technology.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amino, a leading healthcare guidance platform, today announced that the company has been named an awarded vendor for digital healthcare navigation by the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), a leading national government purchasing cooperative. NCPA members can now seamlessly add Guidance, Amino's groundbreaking healthcare search and appointment booking platform, to their health benefits package to help employees and their dependents make smarter decisions about where to get care.

"Navigating healthcare choices can be confusing and stressful for employees, but Amino simplifies the process," said Mike Muscara, NCPA Director of Member and Vendor Support. "We're excited to offer this technology to our members and their employees, and we look forward to seeing the impact Amino has on healthcare quality, cost, and experience over the next few years."

Amino's proprietary recommendation engine uses insights from claims, quality measures, and other healthcare data to identify Smart Matches—high quality, cost-effective providers that are in-network for an employee's health plan. The platform guides users to these top 10-15% of providers based on their individual health needs, which reduces wasteful spending and improves care quality.

Amino Guidance also helps employees find and use relevant employer-sponsored health benefits such as telemedicine, chronic condition management programs, and behavioral health services when they search for a relevant health topic, increasing program utilization and ROI.

"Amino already partners with several public organizations to provide healthcare guidance services, including states, local governments, and schools," said Amino CEO David Vivero. "Through our partnership with NCPA, we look forward to helping even more public sector clients improve their employees' healthcare experience with simple, convenient technology that helps them get the most value out of their health plans and benefits."

About Amino
Amino empowers patients to evaluate their healthcare options and make smart decisions about their care. Our digital healthcare guidance platform provides a fast, easy way to search for providers, book appointments, and access employer-sponsored health benefits. By guiding members to high-value care, Amino improves outcomes and saves employers and their employees time and money. To learn more, visit amino.com.

About NCPA
NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state of the art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices. There are over 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors that are eligible to utilize NCPA's cooperative purchasing contracts. To learn more about becoming a member visit www.ncpa.us.

