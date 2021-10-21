U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

Aminoethylethanolamine Market Size to Reach $357.5 Million by 2030 | CAGR: 4.9%: AMR

Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for aminoethylethanolamine in fabric softener and increase in demand for aminoethylethanolamine in lubricant have boosted the growth of the global aminoethylethanolamine market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. The prolonged lockdowns and closure of manufacturing facilities hampered the demand for aminoethylethanolamine.

Portland, OR, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aminoethylethanolamine market was pegged at $222.5 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $357.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for aminoethylethanolamine in fabric softener and increase in demand for aminoethylethanolamine in lubricants have boosted the growth of the global aminoethylethanolamine market. However, environmental and health concerns associated with use of aminoethylethanolamine hinder the market growth. On the contrary, use of aminoethylethanolamine as textile additive is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF (218 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14155

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the aminoethylethanolamine market due to its dependence on textile, chemical, and automotive industries which took a hit during the pandemic. The prolonged lockdowns and closure of manufacturing facilities hampered the demand for aminoethylethanolamine.

  • Several automotive companies minimized their operations due to risk of infections among laborers. Moreover, the pandemic put a break on several aircraft manufacturing projects. This hampered the demand for aminoethylethanolamine.

The report segments the global aminoethylethanolamine market on the basis of grade, application, and region.

Based on grade, the greater than 99% segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes an analysis of the less than 99% segment.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14155?reqfor=covid

On the basis of application, the surfactants segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. However, the lubricants segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market.

The global aminoethylethanolamine market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The global aminoethylethanolamine market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BASF SE, Nouryon, Dow Chemical Company, Parsol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation (HUN), Restek Corporation, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., PolyOne Corporation, Sanitized AG, and BioCote Limited.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aminoethylethanolamine-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


