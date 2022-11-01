U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

AMI's Kelly and Ramya debuts January 9, 2023, on AMI-tv

·4 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - New name. New platform. Same great hosts. Today, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) pulls back the curtain on Kelly and Ramya.

Kelly and Ramya hosts Kelly MacDonald (left) and Ramya Amuthan. (CNW Group/Accessible Media Inc. (AMI))
Kelly and Ramya hosts Kelly MacDonald (left) and Ramya Amuthan. (CNW Group/Accessible Media Inc. (AMI))

Beginning Monday, January 9, 2023, Kelly and Ramya launches on AMI-tv while continuing to be a staple of AMI-audio and podcast platforms, where over 1,500 episodes have been broadcast as Kelly and Company.

Airing weekdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Eastern from AMI's state-of-the-art new production studio in Toronto, Kelly and Ramya gives a dynamic and compelling voice to the disability experience in Canada.

On Kelly and Ramya, viewers join hosts Kelly MacDonald and Ramya Amuthan for the latest on lifestyle and entertainment, community events across the country and thoughtful discussion on issues that impact the disability community. Joining the duo are over 30 contributors, who share expert advice on everything from assistive technology to human rights, employment, health and wellness, all through a disability lens. Additionally, eight community reporters from across the country—all from the blind and partially sighted community—share local events and happenings viewers and listeners should be aware of.

"I look forward to being able to smile at our audience every day and share with them the joy I feel about coming into their homes," Kelly MacDonald says. "I can't wait for new viewers to meet our amazing contributors, learn from them and to see how diverse and inclusive Kelly and Ramya is."

"Moving to TV directly involves us with the conversations, and actions, around descriptive video and accessible TV experiences," Ramya Amuthan says. "I'm very opinionated and vocal about my own TV-watching—what makes good descriptive video, where it can be improved, how we can make experiencing TV better and easier for people with disabilities—so I'm thrilled that I have a full-on opportunity to voice my lived experience and thoughts through this transition to TV."

Kelly MacDonald
Kelly MacDonald's radio career began in the dorms of the W. Ross MacDonald School for the Blind in Brantford, Ontario, with a Mr. Microphone and an FM transmitter. His love for radio only grew, earning himself a HAM radio ticket and call sign (VE3ONA) at the age 14, and later attending Fanshawe College's Broadcasting program. Kelly has been a part of AMI since the company's fledgling days as VoicePrint, where he joined as a studio producer. A ubiquitous presence in the blind and partially sighted community, Kelly launched Kelly and Company in 2016 to share a wealth of information, entertainment and thoughtful discussion on disability issues. His jovial persona makes every minute of Kelly and Ramya fun and inclusive!

Ramya Amuthan
An alumna of Seneca College's Broadcasting - Radio program, Ramya Amuthan is a second-generation broadcaster following her mother, an acclaimed Tamil radio and TV personality. Ramya is also a talented jazz vocalist, voice over artist and avid volunteer. Her efforts in the community as Board Member of PAL Reading Services and Co-Chair of Fighting Blindness Canada's Young Leaders Program have created programs that connect people with disabilities across the country. Soon after becoming an intern at AMI in 2017, Ramya joined Kelly and Company as a contributor in the early days of the show. Ramya began mentoring Kelly and Company's team of contributors and took up the co-host seat a year later, where she has offered blind and partially sighted audiences her unique brand of quick-witted humour and insightful perspectives as a woman of colour with low vision.

Beginning Monday, January 9, 2023, Kelly and Ramya airs weekdays from 2-4 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI-audio. Download the podcast version of Kelly and Ramya on demand from your favourite podcasting platform.

About Accessible Media Inc.
AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

Related Links: www.ami.ca

SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (AMI)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c1065.html

