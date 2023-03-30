CLOVER INFOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED

Amit Agrawal Appointed as CEO of Clover Infotech, Americas Inc

Amit Agrawal

Clover Infotech is a leading Oracle partner providing technology consulting and services across the Oracle stack



Amit will drive Clover Infotech’s expansion in the North America and plans to create more than 100 jobs within the next six months

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Infotech, a leading Oracle partner and technology services firm, announced the appointment of Amit Agrawal as the new Chief Executive Officer for Clover Infotech Americas Inc. Amit brings a wealth of experience in technology and leadership roles. He will lead Clover Infotech's expansion into the American market, leveraging the company's extensive experience as an Oracle partner and its deep talent pool of over 4,000 consultants.

With a successful track record of leadership and innovation, Amit has held executive positions at HCLTech and SaaSFocus America Inc, where he led teams in developing cutting-edge solutions and driving revenue growth. Amit is excited to take on this new challenge and to work with Clover Infotech's talented team to deliver exceptional service and value to clients.

“Clover Infotech is a true leader in the Oracle technology services space, and I am thrilled to join the company,” said Amit Agrawal. “I am excited to bring Clover Infotech's expertise to the American market and to create new opportunities for growth and innovation. As part of our commitment to the American market, we plan to create more than 100 jobs in the North America within the next 6 months.”

“We are pleased to welcome Amit. With his extensive experience in technology and leadership roles, Amit is ideally suited to lead Clover Infotech in its next phase of growth and to deliver outstanding results for our clients and stakeholders,” said Javed Tapia, Chairman, Clover Infotech.

Amit will be based in the New York City metropolitan area and will assume his new role effective immediately.

About Clover Infotech:

Clover Infotech is an IT services, solutions, and consulting company founded in 1994. It has empowered its customer across India, Middle East, Europe, and the US to digitally transform themselves across areas such as enterprise application management, data and analytics, legacy modernization, automation, cybersecurity, and cloud services.

