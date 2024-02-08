Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Shareholders might have noticed that Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.6% to US$29.58 in the past week. Amkor Technology reported US$6.5b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.46 beat expectations, being 4.9% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Amkor Technology's six analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$6.54b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 10% to US$1.61. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$6.88b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.01 in 2024. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a substantial drop in earnings per share estimates.

The average price target climbed 5.5% to US$35.47despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Amkor Technology analyst has a price target of US$42.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$28.80. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Amkor Technology's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Amkor Technology is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

