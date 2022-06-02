Amla Extract Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the amla extract market are Paradise Herbs & Essentials, Inc, Bhumi Amla, Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd, Ri-Sun Bio-Tech, Sydler Group, Biomax, Taiyo International, Innophos Holdings, Patanjali Ayurveda, Jiva Botanicals LLC, Herbeno Herbals Pvt.

Ltd., NutraGenesis, Xcul Amla Oil, Jaison Pvt and Neelamari Herbs



The global amla extract market is expected to grow from $37.70 billion in 2021 to $39.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.98%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $45.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.01%.



The amla extract market consists of sales of the amla extract products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships), which refers to extracts from Indian gooseberry (Phyllanthus emblica).Amla extracts consists of amla powders, amla pulp, oils, capsules and others.



Amla extract is a high medicinal ayurvedic plant that contains anti-inflammatory properties and can be used in herbs and botanicals and is used by the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and wellness industries.



The main types of amla extracts include powder and pulp.The amla powder refers to powder that is made from the ground-up leaves of the amla leaves, used in Ayurvedic medicine and in cosmetic products.



The different applications of amla extract include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics and nutraceuticals for end-uses such as diabetes, radiation protection, skin and collagen and heartbeat.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the amla extract market in 2021.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising health consciousness is driving the amla extracts market growth.Amla extracts are better known for their medicinal values, and they are also used in various forms and thus has become an important ingredient in herbal medicines and Ayurvedic.



Amla improves immunity, fights infections, aids weight management, relieves pain and others.According to the International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019.



Thus, rising health consciousness is driving the amla extracts market.



Amla caplets are the key trend gaining popularity in the amla extracts market.The companies in the amla extracts market are focusing to produce the amla caplets to expand their market share.



A caplet is a compressed mixture of some ingredients, which will be similar to a tablet, but is formed into a capsule shape.Amla caplets are produced in a cGMP facility and contain no magnesium stearate or capsules made of no animal gelatin and no artificial tableting glues.



For instance, in the year 2020, Indian pharmaceutical company, Himalaya launched the Amla 60 Caplets in the Amla extracts market.



In July 2021, Indian consumer goods company, Marico Limited acquired Apco Naturals for an undisclosed amount.By this acquisition, Marico gains access to a range of ayurvedic and organic skin and hair care products and a strong portfolio of Apco Naturals’ Ayurveda-led beauty categories.



Apco Naturals is an India based herbal products manufacturer.



The countries covered in the amla extract market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





