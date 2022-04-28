U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

The Amla Extract Market Is Set To Reach $45 Billion By 2026 With A Rise In Consumer Health Consciousness As Per The Business Research Company's Amla Extract Market Report 2022

·4 min read
TBRC’s market research report covers amla extract market size, amla extract market forecasts, major amla extract companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the amla extract market, rising health consciousness is driving the amla extract market's growth. Amla extracts are better known for their medicinal values, and they are also used in various forms and have thus become an important ingredient in herbal medicines and Ayurvedic. Amla improves immunity, fights infections, aids weight management, relieves pain, and others. According to the International Food Information Council's (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019. Thus, rising health consciousness is driving the amla extract market.

The global amla extract market share is expected to grow from $37.70 billion in 2021 to $39.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.98%. Global amla extract market growth is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $45.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.01%.

Request for a sample of the global amla extract market report

Caplets are gaining popularity among amla extract market trends. Companies in the amla extracts market are focusing on producing the amla caplets to expand their market share. A caplet is a compressed mixture of some ingredients, which will be similar to a tablet, but is formed into a capsule shape. Amla caplets are produced in a cGMP facility and contain no magnesium stearate or capsules made of animal gelatin and no artificial tableting glue. For instance, in the year 2020, Indian pharmaceutical company Himalaya launched the Amla 60 Caplets in the Amla extracts market.

Major players in the amla extract market are Paradise Herbs & Essentials, Inc, Bhumi Amla, Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd, Ri-Sun Bio-Tech, Sydler Group, Biomax, Taiyo International, Innophos Holdings, Patanjali Ayurveda, Jiva Botanicals LLC, Herbeno Herbals Pvt. Ltd., NutraGenesis, Xcul Amla Oil, Jaison Pvt and Neelamari Herbs

The global amla extract market is segmented by type into powder, pulp; by application into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, nutraceuticals; by end-use into diabetes, radiation protection, skin and collagen, heartbeat.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the amla extract market in 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global amla extract market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global amla market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Amla Extract Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide amla extract market overviews, amla extract market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, amla extract market segments and geographies, amla extract market trends, amla extract market drivers, amla extract market restraints, amla extract market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Vitamins And Minerals, Probiotics, Proteins And Peptides, Omega Fatty Acids, Others), By Source (Plant, Animal, Microbial), By Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Animal Nutrition, Others), By Product Forms (Capsules, Tablets, Softgels, Powder, Liquid, Gummies), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, Beverages, Snacks, Other Product Types), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels), By End-User (Childrens, Adults) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Source (Fruits And Vegetables, Oils, Spices And Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid, Other Sources), By Application (Fats And Oils, Prepared Foods, Prepared Meat And Poultry, Seafood, Bakery And Confectionery, Plant Based Alternatives, Nutraceuticals, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


