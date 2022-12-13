Amlan International Announces Executive Promotions

Reagan Culbertson

Reagan Culbertson, Vice President, Strategic Marketing, Amlan International

Dr. Wade Robey, President, Amlan International

Dr. Wade Robey, President, Amlan International

Dr. Aldo Rossi

Dr. Aldo Rossi, Vice President, Innovation & Technical Service Amlan International

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America and a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that improve the intestinal health and efficiency of poultry and livestock, announces three internal promotions. These organizational changes will continue the momentum of Amlan’s growth in the Americas while maintaining the strong reputation of Amlan in Asian markets.

Dr. Wade Robey has been promoted to President of Amlan International. Dan Jaffee will transition his responsibilities as President and General Manager of Amlan to Wade and will continue to serve as President and CEO of Oil-Dri. While serving as President and General Manager, Dan strategically realigned Amlan as a leader in mineral technology. Dan built a high-performing team and is now recognizing specific individuals for their leadership and experience who will take Amlan into the next phase of growth.

Wade joined Amlan as Vice President, Marketing and Product Development in March 2021 and was promoted to Vice President of Agriculture & Amlan Marketing in May 2022. Since joining the company, Wade directed global marketing efforts and reinforced Amlan's promise to deliver reliable, natural feed additive solutions from its proprietary mineral technology to improve the quality of animal protein for human consumption. Wade will continue as Vice President of Agriculture and the strategic oversight of Oil-Dri’s Innovation Campus.

“Wade is the right person to ensure Amlan’s future sustained success,” states Dan Jaffee, President and CEO of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America. “Wade and his team have helped oversee the tremendous success of Amlan and have advanced Amlan’s mission to deliver innovative animal feed additives from our unique and proprietary mineral technology. As president, Wade will continue to bring best practices to all segments of the company, as well as explore strategic opportunities to support Amlan’s continued growth. He will also focus on bringing high-quality and efficacious mineral-based feed additives to market in North America and help producers drive profits naturally.”

Story continues

Wade brings decades of experience working in various agriculture industries, including animal nutrition, biotech, food, precision ag and more. Before joining Amlan International, he worked as executive director of autonomous solutions for a precision agriculture company. Previously, Wade served as senior vice president and chief technology officer for the world’s largest ethanol biorefining company and as the head of marketing for the world’s leading industrial enzyme company. Wade is a graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences and a master’s in avian physiology. He earned a Ph.D. in animal nutrition from Virginia Tech.

Along with Wade’s appointment to president, other notable promotions include:

Reagan Culbertson has been promoted to Vice President, Strategic Marketing. In this role, Reagan will lead marketing, branding and product management while supporting all business-to-business divisions. Reagan’s most recent position was Director of Global Strategic Branding and Communications. She has been a part of Amlan and Oil-Dri for the last 15 years and brings to her new position a deep understanding of Oil-Dri’s businesses. Reagan is a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, MA.



Dr. Aldo Rossi has been promoted to Vice President, Innovation & Technical Service. This newly created role will align Technical Services, Regulatory Affairs and the Innovation Center. In his new position, Aldo will coordinate Amlan’s technical support staff around the globe. Aldo’s most recent position with Amlan was Director of Sales and Technical Service for North America. Aldo’s background as a leader in research, product development and technology in the poultry industry will enhance Amlan’s product development and support. Aldo is a graduate of the University of California–Davis, with Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees.



"These promotions reflect our company's commitment to excellence," said Dan Jaffee. "We continue to invest in our people to ensure we provide our customers with superior technical expertise and support. Wade, Reagan and Aldo have proven themselves valuable team leaders who consistently develop new strategies that exceed expectations while growing the Amlan International brand in both global and North American markets."

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the Amlan International brand was introduced into the feed-additive market in 2007. Vertical integration allows Amlan International to leverage Oil-Dri's mineral science expertise to develop proprietary, mineral-based feed additives. Oil-Dri launched its first mineral-based product in 1941, and since then has mined and processed a range of unique minerals for many applications. Oil-Dri has been active in the animal health market since the 1980s, with products that assist feed flowability and pellet binding.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Reagan Culbertson

Media Contact

press@amlan.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f9c607f-3876-4a25-a92c-4ffa1d8e8e9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41c2bb1a-fcc2-43df-aa4c-5a63afa9c40a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5be37580-c462-4281-a728-338b1b3cb9c9



