Amlan International Grows APEC Region With Addition of Betty Yuriko as Indonesia Country Manager

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America
Betty Yuriko

Betty Yuriko, Indonesia Country Manager, Amlan International
Betty Yuriko, Indonesia Country Manager, Amlan International
Betty Yuriko, Indonesia Country Manager, Amlan International

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a global leader in natural, mineral-based feed additives for poultry and swine production, continues to bolster its operations in Indonesia with the addition of Betty Yuriko as country manager. With 27 years of experience in the poultry and swine industry, Betty joins the Indonesia team to lead company growth and distribution strategy.

Indonesia has the world’s fourth-largest population, with demand for animal protein rapidly increasing. With decades of animal health experience, Betty will play a vital role in helping producers incorporate Amlan’s novel mineral-based feed additive technology to ensure long-term customer value and profitability. With the recent issuance of a patent in Indonesia to protect the novel mineral-based formulation used in Amlan's natural feed additives – Varium® for poultry and NeoPrime® for swine – producers in the country now have natural alternatives to antibiotic growth promoters that optimize animal health while ensuring economical production. With her expertise, Betty will lead an engaged and customer-focused team in delivering these products to the market.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Betty to the Amlan team,” says Fred Kao, Vice President of Global Sales, Amlan International. “Indonesian producers are looking for new, alternative solutions to maintain their animals’ health. With her decades of experience, Betty will be a great asset in providing our natural, mineral-based solutions to meet that demand.”

Prior to joining Amlan, Betty spent her whole career in the animal health industry. She recently worked as a senior technical manager for a well-known animal health company, where she drove relationships with distributors, breeders, commercial farms and many others. She also worked to provide expert technical support for the sales teams and assisted in marketing efforts for a variety of feed additives. Betty holds a degree in veterinary medicine from Institut Pertanian Bogor.

“The poultry industry in Indonesia needs high-quality natural feed additives to help them meet their production goals,” says Daniel Jaffee, President & CEO, Oil-Dri Corporation of America. “With Betty joining our talented team of industry professionals, we know she will only help strengthen our operations and be a valuable asset in introducing our mineral-based feed additives to the global market.”

Company Information
Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Reagan Culbertson
Media Contact
press@amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56a0ae8a-2eff-4c5e-a855-7ab404376fed


