Amlodipine Besylate Market size to grow by USD 217.26 Million; High blood pressure segment exhibits high growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Amlodipine Besylate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size is projected by USD 217.26 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the amlodipine besylate market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026

Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026: Scope

Market trends such as increasing usage of amlodipine besylate in various treatments is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as Side effects on human health may threaten the growth of the market. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

High blood pressure is a common problem that can cause damage to the brain, heart, blood vessels, kidneys, and other parts of the body. If not treated, high blood pressure can lead to serious health problems, such as heart attack, heart failure, stroke, kidney failure, and loss of vision. A high blood pressure patient must continue taking amlodipine even if they feel well. High blood pressure is often not noticed until it becomes a problem. It is usually suggested that a person may need to take blood pressure medication for the rest of their life. Amlodipine is used to prevent angina (chest pain), which can be a sign of a heart problem. It may help to increase the ability to exercise and decrease the frequency of angina attacks in patients with high blood pressure.

Geography

39% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The market is growing in this region mainly due to the high incidence of hypertension in the US, which results in the growing consumption of amlodipine besylate. The US is the dominating country in the region and acts as the major revenue generator, followed by Canada. Huge investments in the pharmaceutical business, the existence of pharmaceutical players in the region, a high prevalence rate of heart failure cases, and the enormous economic burden connected with it are all important factors supporting the growth of the regional market. Discover other potential segments and regions in the market. Buy Report

Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amsal Chem Pvt. Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CENTURY PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., MOEHS IBERICA SL, Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd., VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Changzhou Yabang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Apotex Inc., Lupin Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Chartwell Pharmaceuticals LLC, Synthon International Holding BV, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Orbion Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist amlodipine besylate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the amlodipine besylate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the amlodipine besylate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amlodipine besylate market vendors

Amlodipine Besylate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 217.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amsal Chem Pvt. Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CENTURY PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., MOEHS IBERICA SL, Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd., VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Changzhou Yabang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Apotex Inc., Lupin Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Chartwell Pharmaceuticals LLC, Synthon International Holding BV, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Orbion Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

