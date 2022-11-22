U.S. markets closed

Amlodipine Besylate Market size to grow by USD 217.26 Million; High blood pressure segment exhibits high growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amlodipine Besylate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size is projected by USD 217.26 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the amlodipine besylate market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026

Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026: Scope

Market trends such as increasing usage of amlodipine besylate in various treatments is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as Side effects on human health may threaten the growth of the market. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

High blood pressure is a common problem that can cause damage to the brain, heart, blood vessels, kidneys, and other parts of the body. If not treated, high blood pressure can lead to serious health problems, such as heart attack, heart failure, stroke, kidney failure, and loss of vision. A high blood pressure patient must continue taking amlodipine even if they feel well. High blood pressure is often not noticed until it becomes a problem. It is usually suggested that a person may need to take blood pressure medication for the rest of their life. Amlodipine is used to prevent angina (chest pain), which can be a sign of a heart problem. It may help to increase the ability to exercise and decrease the frequency of angina attacks in patients with high blood pressure.

  • Geography

39% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The market is growing in this region mainly due to the high incidence of hypertension in the US, which results in the growing consumption of amlodipine besylate. The US is the dominating country in the region and acts as the major revenue generator, followed by Canada. Huge investments in the pharmaceutical business, the existence of pharmaceutical players in the region, a high prevalence rate of heart failure cases, and the enormous economic burden connected with it are all important factors supporting the growth of the regional market. Discover other potential segments and regions in the market. Buy Report

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amsal Chem Pvt. Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CENTURY PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., MOEHS IBERICA SL, Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd., VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Changzhou Yabang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Apotex Inc., Lupin Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Chartwell Pharmaceuticals LLC, Synthon International Holding BV, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Orbion Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The rising incidence of hypertension will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Get detailed insights on drivers, trends, and challenges in the growth of the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist amlodipine besylate market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the amlodipine besylate market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the amlodipine besylate market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amlodipine besylate market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The acute ischemic stroke (AIS) therapeutics market report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 1,524.49 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.72%. The innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market growth, although factors such as unmet needs for anticoagulant reversal agents may impede the market growth.

  • The bronchiectasis drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 276.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31%. The increasing prevalence of associated risk factors is a key factor driving the global bronchiectasis drugs market growth. The lack of approved drugs for bronchiectasis is the major challenge to the global bronchiectasis drugs market growth.

Amlodipine Besylate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 217.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amsal Chem Pvt. Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CENTURY PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., MOEHS IBERICA SL, Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd., VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Changzhou Yabang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Apotex Inc., Lupin Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Chartwell Pharmaceuticals LLC, Synthon International Holding BV, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Orbion Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 High blood pressure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Heart diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amsal Chem Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

  • 10.5 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • 10.6 CENTURY PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd.

  • 10.7 Changzhou Yabang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Cipla Ltd.

  • 10.9 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • 10.10 MOEHS IBERICA SL

  • 10.11 Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Global Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026
