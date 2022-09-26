U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.75
    -11.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,593.00
    -76.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,364.25
    -12.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,680.60
    -5.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    +0.17 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.40
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.06 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9671
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0720 (+1.95%)
     

  • Vix

    32.06
    +4.71 (+17.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9160
    +0.5960 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,073.55
    -25.96 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.16
    -7.38 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,955.06
    -63.54 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

AmMax Bio Provides Update on AMB-05X Program for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT)

AmMax Bio, Inc.
·4 min read
AmMax Bio, Inc.
AmMax Bio, Inc.

New Patents Issued and Fast Track Designation Support Development of the Only Locally-Administered Drug Treatment for TGCT

Positive Proof-of-Concept Results Lead to Extension of Phase 2 Study to Optimize Dosing Regimen for Phase 3 Design

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmMax Bio, Inc. (“AmMax”), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in oncology, including targeting the colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), today announced a program update on AMB-05X, the only pharmacological treatment administered locally and directly at the tumor site for tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT).

“In recent months, the AmMax Bio team achieved a number of milestones in advancing our potentially best-in-class therapy, AMB-05X, for the treatment of TGCT,” said Larry Hsu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of AmMax Bio. “We have demonstrated that the local injection of AMB-05X directly to the tumor site yields good clinical efficacy while minimizing the side effects of systemic treatments. Our primary market research shows that physicians who generally do not prescribe systemic drugs with safety warnings and patient monitoring requirements have a very strong interest in the potential for locally administered AMB-05X to improve the standard of care for TGCT and significantly reducing unacceptable side effects. With the expansion of the AMB-05X program, we have also grown our network of TGCT experts and the feedback we continue to receive, particularly from orthopedic oncologists, reaffirms our confidence that AMB-05X could become an important new treatment for this indication.”

“Now, with Fast Track designation affirming the benefits of AMB-05X and newly issued patents protecting our novel formulation, AmMax is initiating the dose optimization phase of its Phase 2 program with a treatment duration of six months. Patients experienced positive clinical outcomes and continuous improvement through twelve weeks of dosing and beyond, and we believe that patients will see greater benefit at six months with AMB-05X than any other pharmacological option.”

Significant AMB-05X Program Milestones Over the Last 12 Months

  • Positive clinical efficacy with tumor reduction and meaningful patient-reported functional outcomes observed in all 11 patients over just 12 weeks. (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04731675 )

  • PK/PD data presented at ESMO Congress 2022 confirming that AMB-05X sustained high synovial concentrations and pharmacologic activity at the tumor site, with low systemic exposure

  • Issuance of two new patents related to locally administered formulation that extends IP protection through at least 2041

    • US 11,427,641 B2 “Extended Local Release of Anti-CSFR1 Antibodies”

    • US 11,419,822 B2 “High Concentration Formulations of Anti-CSF1 and Anti-CSF1R Antibodies”

  • FDA granted AMB-05X Fast Track designation for the treatment of TGCT

Significant Milestones and Development Plan to be Achieved Over the Next 12 Months

  • Initiate patient enrollment this quarter for Phase 2b study which will include a six-month initial treatment period with extension up to 2 years.

  • Present final data from the earlier three-month proof-of-concept study at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) meeting in November 2022

  • Read-out initial results from six-month cohorts in the second half of 2023 and use Fast Track designation to increase communication with FDA on final Phase 3 design

About TGCT

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT), with a worldwide incidence of over 300,000, is a serious and debilitating locally aggressive tumor in which patients can experience severe pain, disability, and diminished quality of life. Surgical resection, the primary standard of care for TGCT, carries significant risk to patients, including complications from infections and prolonged postoperative care, and frequent relapse.  A safe and efficacious pharmacological therapy that can be used alongside surgery remains a significant unmet need.  AmMax is uniquely positioned to address this need for patients with TGCT by leveraging the target selectivity and enhanced safety profile of AMB-05X via local intra-articular administration, while creating a sizable commercial opportunity from improved patient care.

About AMB-05X

A potent monoclonal antibody against CSF1R and granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for TGCT, AMB-05X represents a therapeutic platform targeting serious macrophage-driven inflammatory, fibrotic and neovascular diseases.  CSF1R, via its binding to two regulatory cytokines, CSF1 and IL-34, is critically involved in the regulation of macrophages and related cells in multiple biological processes across many organ systems, making it an attractive target with broad therapeutic applications.

About AmMax Bio Inc.

AmMax is a private biotechnology company focused on the clinical development of innovative oncology products. Under an exclusive worldwide license from Amgen, Inc., AmMax is leveraging positive proof-of-concept data and an improved safety profile to advance AMB-05X into the next phase of its clinical development program for tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). AmMax actively seeks to in-license potentially best-in-class oncology products in areas of significant unmet medical need.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.AmMaxBio.com.

Contact

AmMax Bio, Inc.
Andrew Sauter, CFO
Email:  andrewsauter@ammaxbio.com
Tel: 650-787-3777


Recommended Stories

  • Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance in the US

    When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are … Continue reading → The post Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is This Growth Stock Undervalued?

    Biotech company Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) is currently riding high. Despite these accomplishments, Bluebird is still a tiny company with a market cap of just $475 million. Of note, Skysona had previously earned marketing authorization in Europe, but Bluebird exited the European market last year for reasons that may also prove to be a challenge in the U.S. (more on that in a bit).

  • 3 IPO Stocks That You Want to Own

    Three Motley Fool contributors have joined this roundtable to scour the market for some exciting initial public offerings (IPOs) in the healthcare field. Alex Carchidi (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals): Amylyx is worth owning because there's a solid chance it'll soon commercialize the first treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that prolongs survival time while also slowing the disease's progression. Its medicine, AMX0035, has been approved for sale in Canada since late July, and regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will weigh in on the company's application for commercialization on Sept. 29.

  • New Discovery Can Kill COVID With ‘Hugs’—but There’s a Catch

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyScientists have identified a molecule that just loves SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It loves it so much that it “hugs” it, practically to death—binding so tightly to the virus that the virus can’t infect our cells.The discovery of this molecule, a so-called “HR2 peptide,” is a big deal. It could form the basis of a new kind of antiviral drug. One that should work not only on current variants of the novel-coronavirus, but fu

  • Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for a second time

    "I’m feeling well and symptom free," Bourla said in a statement. Bourla, 60, back in August had contacted COVID and had started a course of the company's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Paxlovid. Paxlovid is an antiviral medication that is used to treat high-risk people, such as older patients.

  • Older Adults Who Had COVID May Be More At Risk For Alzheimer's Disease

    A new study on the virus shows just how much COVID might affect the brain. Here's what experts want you to know.

  • Biotech Valuations Remain In a Slump

    Biotech stocks continue to slump and have taken a beating for over 12 months, but some promising data could lead to a rebound. The cheap valuations of the sector right now could be good entry points for investors, experts said. One catalyst coming up in the fall is the pending decision from the FDA for the clinical trial of an Alzheimer drug, Eisai's lecanemab that is being jointly developed with Biogen .

  • Artificial Sweeteners May Increase Risk of Heart Disease & Stroke, Says Study

    Many foods and beverages use artificial sweeteners like Equal and Splenda to achieve the taste that consumers adore, minus the calories. If you love diet soda or you're a sucker for packaged sweets that market themselves as diet or sugar-free, chances are you're consuming more of these sugar substitutes than you realize. And that might be something you want to consider the next time you go grocery shopping, because a new study has found a link between artificial sweeteners and an increased risk

  • Striking photos show Mariupol soldier before and after Russian captivity

    Shocking pictures of a Ukrainian soldier captured during the Mariupol siege show the toll of his time in a Russian prison.

  • Quest Diagnostics launches cardiometabolic center at Cleveland HeartLab

    Quest Diagnostics has doubled the footprint and employee count at Cleveland HeartLab since acquiring the Cleveland lab test innovator in 2017.

  • Suncoast Heart Walk encourages Sarasota-Manatee residents to boost mental, physical health

    The American Heart Association encourages Floridians to boost mental and physical health while funding community wellness.

  • The #1 Cause of a "Silent Stroke"

    Silent strokes may be more common than people know. "A statement issued by the American Stroke Association and American Heart Association estimated that as many as a quarter of octogenarians may have experienced one or more strokes without symptoms," say Toni Golen, MD, and Hope Ricciotti, MD. "These events are often detected only when a person undergoes brain imaging for another reason. How is this possible? A silent stroke is most often caused by reduced blood flow in one of the smaller arteri

  • Woman left in ‘excruciating pain’ and partially blind due to dirty makeup bag

    After contracting an infection, the woman is awaiting a corneal transplant

  • The ending of the pandemic is revealing an America full of bad behaviors, in and out of the workplace

    Remote-work wars, crisis-level traffic deaths and STD infections, do-gooder fatigue, and mental health fears. Welcome to post-pandemic life.

  • Wynonna Judd opens up about being ‘angry’ over Naomi Judd’s suicide: ‘It’s not supposed to be like this’

    The elder half of country music duo The Judds died in May

  • Voters in these states have abortion-related questions on the ballot in November

    When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, it ruled there was no right to an abortion granted under the Constitution, leaving it up to states to determine how to regulate the medical procedure. In an August primary, Kansas became the first state to let voters decide on abortion since the court’s ruling, and residents overwhelmingly rejected a bid to remove abortion protections from its state constitution. Five more states -- California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont -- have abortion-related questions on the ballot this November, leaving it up to voters whether to protect or restrict abortion rights in their respective states.

  • Obese patients are the most likely to disagree with doctors when given lifestyle advice

    Obese patients are the most likely to disagree with their doctors when given lifestyle and weight loss guidance, a study has found.

  • They Were Entitled to Free Care. Hospitals Hounded Them to Pay.

    In 2018, senior executives at one of the country’s largest nonprofit hospital chains, Providence, were frustrated. They were spending hundreds of millions of dollars providing free health care to patients. It was eating into their bottom line. The executives, led by Providence’s chief financial officer at the time, devised a solution: a program called Rev-Up. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Rev-Up provided Providence’s employees with a detailed playbook for wringing mo

  • That Fat Around Your Waist is Killing You. Here's What You Can Do.

    Having too much abdominal fat might not seem like a big deal, but it is and here's why. Hidden deep in your belly is visceral fat, which wraps around your organs and it's been linked to major health issues like heart disease, breast cancer, stroke and more. It's caused by a number of reasons such as lack of exercise, stress, poor diet and not getting enough sleep. Getting rid of fat around your waist helps reduce visceral fat and lowers the risk for major health concerns. Eat This, Not That! Hea

  • These 11 Vitamin K-Rich Foods Are Key for Healthy Bones and So Easy To Add to Meals

    Everyone knows that a balanced diet full of vitamins and minerals is key to a healthy lifestyle. But you seem to hear about some vitamins more than others—like how vitamin C can boost your immune system and vitamin D helps build healthy bones. Well, vitamin K is equally important. It aids in blood ...