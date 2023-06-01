AMMB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMBANK) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

AMMB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMBANK) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of July to MYR0.123. This takes the annual payment to 5.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

AMMB Holdings Berhad's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

AMMB Holdings Berhad has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on AMMB Holdings Berhad's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 34%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 11.3%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 39% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.201, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.183. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

We Could See AMMB Holdings Berhad's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. AMMB Holdings Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.7% per annum. AMMB Holdings Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On AMMB Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for AMMB Holdings Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

