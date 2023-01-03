U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.25
    +16.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,403.00
    +118.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,089.00
    +66.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.30
    +14.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.31
    -0.95 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.20
    +19.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.44 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    -0.0101 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.1210 (-3.12%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    +1.66 (+7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1997
    -0.0053 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7270
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,720.16
    +1.90 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.75
    +4.39 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.05
    +96.31 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

AMMO, Inc. and GunBroker.com to Exhibit at the 2023 SHOT Show ® in Las Vegas

AMMO, Inc.
·6 min read
AMMO, Inc.
AMMO, Inc.

•      Visit Booth #10351 Jan. 17-23      •

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”) the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, along with GunBroker.com, will be attending the 2023 SHOT Show, January 17-23, at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV.

Attendees can visit AMMO|GunBroker.com at booth #10351. The SHOT Show is the world’s most comprehensive trade show for professionals from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. These professionals include representatives from the shooting sports, hunting, and outdoor sports industries; along with government partners from law enforcement and the armed forces. This year’s show in both The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum will offer unique opportunities for attendees to experience first-hand the best in firearms, ammunition, law enforcement, and other related products and services.

“Exhibiting at the SHOT Show is a huge opportunity for our sales and marketing team to meet with existing customers as well as develop new commercial relationships with customers, suppliers and peers, all of which best positions our Company for success as we move aggressively into the next selling season,” said AMMO, Inc. Chairman and CEO Fred Wagenhals. “SHOT Show is a singular event given the enormous cross-section of the market in attendance. We are excited to talk with our partners about our exciting GunBroker.com Marketplace initiatives, our expanding ammunition manufacturing capabilities and the increased capacity we now enjoy with the recent opening of our new state-of-the-art Wisconsin plant,” said Wagenhals.

For a full agenda, exhibitor information and to register for the 2023 SHOT Show, please visit shotshow.org.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK  Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and specialty rounds for military and law enforcement use via government programs. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure, and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like “may,” “will,” “likely,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “goal,” “seek,” “estimate,” “project,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: risks related to the separation of our ammunition and marketplace businesses, including that the process of exploring the transaction and potentially completing the transaction could disrupt or adversely affect the consolidated or separate businesses, results of operations and financial condition, risks related to Action Outdoor Sports, Inc. (“AOS”) not being able to recruit the appropriate members of its executive management team or board of directors, risks related to the transaction not being completed in accordance with our expected plans or anticipated timelines, or at all, risks related to the transaction not achieving some or all of any of the anticipated benefits with respect to either business, and risks related to AOS’s ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company has filed a proxy statement on Schedule 14A, accompanied by a WHITE universal proxy card and other relevant documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with its solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders for the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE COMPANY’S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors may obtain copies of the Company’s proxy statement, proxy card, any amendments or supplements thereto and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC when they become available at no charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies will also be available at no charge in the “SEC Filings” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ammoinc.com or by contacting the Company’s Investor Relations Department at IR@ammo-inc.com after such materials are electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.

Certain Information Regarding Participants to the Solicitation

The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders in connection with matters to be considered at the Annual Meeting. Information regarding the direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, of the Company’s directors and executive officers in the Company is included in the Company’s Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, filed with the SEC on September 13, 2021, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on June 29, 2022, and in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time. Changes to the direct or indirect interests of the Company’s directors and executive officers are set forth in SEC filings on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4. These documents are available free of charge as described above. Updated information regarding the identities of potential participants and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, in the Company will be set forth in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC, if and when they become available.

Media Contact:
Victoria Welch
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
vwelch@ammoinc.com

Investor Contact:
CoreIR
Phone: (212) 655-0924
IR@ammo-inc.com

Source: AMMO, Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock is tanking on delivery whiff, JPMorgan note

    Tesla stock is picking right up where it left off in 2022: Lacking juice.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-notch dividend stocks, with yields of 7.2% and 8%, are ripe for the picking, while another income stock with a yield of nearly 70% could be in for a rough year.

  • 7 Sensational Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 2023

    The first phenomenal stock that has the potential to deliver triple-digit returns for its shareholders in the new year is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since hitting its all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic, shares of Novavax have plunged as much as 97%. Novavax is one of a handful of drug developers that earned acclaim by running clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Don't Buy Any Stock in 2023 Unless It Passes This Test

    The Oracle of Omaha won't even buy one share of a company if it doesn't meet this criterion.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for outperforming Wall Street. This outperformance was on display, once again, during the 2022 bear market. Whereas the S&P 500 lost 19%, not including dividends paid, last year, Berkshire Hathaway's share price advanced 4%.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

    In 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (commonly referred to as the Dow 30 or just "The Dow") outperformed other major indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 by quite a bit. While the Dow overall held up better, some individual companies in the index had an atrocious year, with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) taking up the bottom three slots in the list. Disney was down almost 44%, Salesforce fell 47.8% in 2022 and Intel dropped 48.7% for the year.

  • Here Are Barron’s 12 Best Income Investments for the New Year

    While it might not be a feast now for income-oriented investors, it’s a lot better than the famine that prevailed for much of the past decade. Investors can get 3% to 5% yields on municipal bonds, 8% to 9% yields on junk debt, 6% to 8% on preferred stock, and 4% on risk-free short-term Treasuries. Within the stock market, there are yields of 5% to 9% on pipeline companies, 6% on telecom operators, 4% on real estate investment trusts, and 3% on utilities and a broad group of dividend-paying companies, including big banks.

  • Where Will Rivian Stock Go in 2023?

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has had an eventful first year as a public company, to say the least. It delivered vehicles to customers for the first time and grew production rapidly, but also ran into delays in ramping up production that have left investors unhappy.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Money Machines

    With this in mind, here are three stocks to buy for 2023 that are practically money machines. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) should report 2022 revenue in the ballpark of $280 billion, with its Google Search product leading the way. With those kinds of huge numbers, it's not surprising that Alphabet has amassed a ginormous cash stockpile.

  • ‘The Likelihood of Recession in the Next 6 Months Is Low’: Credit Suisse Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom is saying that after the high inflation and severe market losses of 2022, we’re in for a rough ride going forward. But there are always contrarian voices, giving alternate opinions and predictions – and that’s what we’re getting from Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse. Golub’s point is based on data. As he sees it, “The data looks a lot less recessionary that it did three or four months ago... The things [consumers] buy aren't going to go up as

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    Regardless of how this past year has gone, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are two stocks I believe you should buy and hold until you retire. With a market cap of over $2 trillion, Apple is the most valuable public company in the world. For perspective, its market cap is more than five times Walmart's. With its world-class product and services ecosystem, Apple has cultivated a level of brand loyalty that's second to none (I assert, as I type this on my MacBook, while wearing an Apple Watch, with an iPhone beside me and AppleTV playing in the background).

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise To Start 2023; Tesla Falls On This Delivery Red Flag

    Dow Jones futures kick off the 2023 stock market after a "stay away" year. Q4 Tesla deliveries hit a record, but missed lowered views again.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence innovation will come from emerging start-ups as well as established tech giants.

  • Canopy Growth Completes Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has closed its previously announced transactions with OEG Retail Cannabis ("OEGRC") and 420 Investments Ltd. ("FOUR20") to divest its retail business across Canada, which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners.

  • Where Will Carvana Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) stock hit an all-time high of $370.10 on Aug. 10, 2021. Carvana benefited from the post-pandemic acceleration in auto sales, even challenging traditional dealerships with its online platform that simplified the financing process, set firm prices, and enabled its customers to "get the car without the car salesman." Used car prices fell sharply as the vehicle shortage turned into a supply glut, inflation curbed consumer spending on big-ticket items like cars, and rising interest rates made it more difficult to finance those purchases.

  • Ken Fisher’s Top 15 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will take a look at Ken Fisher’s top 15 growth stock picks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. The founder of Fisher Asset Management, Ken Fisher, believes that the market circumstances in 2023 will be similar to those […]

  • Bitcoin Will Soar to $250,000 in 2023, Says Billionaire Tim Draper

    The venture capitalist, who has always bet on the rise of bitcoin, is confident despite the difficulties of the crypto space.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Piedmont Lithium, Tesla, Li Auto, and More

    Tesla's deliveries in the fourth quarter set a record but miss analysts' expectations; Chinese electric-vehicle makers NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto report strong deliveries for December.

  • Where Will Boeing Be in 3 Years?

    FCF is what's left over from net income after working capital requirements and capital expenditures have been taken out. It's the flow of cash in a year that can be used to make returns to investors (through dividends and share buybacks), fund acquisitions, or, as in Boeing's case, pay down debt. FCF should be a crucial focus for Boeing investors because it's gone south in recent years.

  • Tesla Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

    Thirty-one percent year-over-year growth from the electric-car maker wasn't enough to match analysts' consensus forecast for the quarter.