AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jared Smith: Good afternoon, everyone. Our fiscal second quarter was a very difficult quarter for our industry, which had been previously anticipated and reported by our major competitors. With that said, the market is moving very quickly due to recent international and domestic events. From our perspective, we continue to transition our business to a leaner and more profitable operating model and remain focused on addressing operational inefficiencies. Of note, during our fiscal second quarter for which we report today, we incurred $3.9 million of non-recurring expenses due to legal and professional fees, payments incurred upon change in control and accruals or contingencies from activity originating in the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years.

There was an additional $0.9 million stock compensation expense due to the change in control activities and $0.4 million write-offs of deposits from the 2022 fiscal year. These actions, while not favorable in the quarter, allow us to move forward without the burden of prior fiscal year activities. We believe that these actions are illustrative of the necessary adjustments that we believe are necessary to transition AMMO, Inc. for greater transparency and profitability in the years to come. On a positive note, we lowered our working inventory by $1.3 million, created $9.9 million in cash and reduced working capital by $8.9 million since year-end. Revenues were flat sequentially, but profitability suffered as we cleared out slow moving inventory at a loss so that future reporting quarters could be clean and a true measure of the changes we are making.

We believe these strategic moves were timely as recent international events have created strong tailwinds for the ammunition division. And we are beginning to see increased traffic and conversion to GunBroker.com as our enhancements are beginning to pay off. This past quarter, GunBroker.com has successfully launched its centralized payment processing gateway and is now onboarding sellers as anticipated. This is the first major step in our evolution to a multi-item cart and streamlining the checkout process as we transition from an auction house to an Amazon-like model with auction functionality. In line with our expectations, we experienced a sequential decline in sales in Q2 from the previous quarter, tracking $1.4 million down in top line revenue.

This decline in sales was anticipated and we are now starting to see the lift in our sales for Q3, including a 14.7% sequential increase in volume through our platform in October versus September, which is in line with seasonal trends in the current macro environment. This acceleration is amplified as we onboard new sellers and users begin to experience OutdoorPay for the first time, which is our centralized payment processing platform and escrow service. We have onboarded 2,826 sellers since we went live with OutdoorPay. We remain very enthusiastic about the progress and outlook for GunBroker.com. Now, let me turn our attention to some specifics on our ammunition division. Tough news is best served straight. As with any transition year with a new management team, we have taken certain steps to clean up our inventories, books and outstanding debts and liabilities.

While we anticipated a rough market, we also took substantial margin losses on slow-moving inventory as we cleaned up our stocks. In context, the ammunition market in our Q2, as reported by other publicly traded companies, was well below our already low expectations. With this backdrop, our results were further impacted because the major investments we’ve made in contact tooling for brass production equipment did not come online in the quarter and our overhead absorption for the plant suffered. This is by no means from a lack of demand, but due to the mechanical and electrical failure of our primary presses for our rifle case production. While we initiated the investments for mechanical and electrical failure redundancy, we did not have the investments in place to keep our workforce and the downstream process operational.

This led to an additional $1.75 million in expenses for the quarter. Of the $1.75 million, there is roughly $800,000 in tool expenses incurred in the quarter that will help offset future cost as these presses come back online. The fundamentals of our transition to OEM brass sales become even more crucial in our go-to-market strategy as our demand for products exceeds our current industrial throughput due to these mechanical and supply issues we experienced in the quarter. We expect to see strong demand and high margin growth in future quarters, but we are roughly a quarter behind where we thought we would be by now. On a positive note, we have brought on an additional 132 new domestic ammunition customers and continue to sign new OEM customers for supply of rifle and pistol brass.

Events around the world have driven demand for our product offerings and we are increasing the output of the facility to continue that CapEx. While our highest margin presses continue to sit idle, we have not set idle over the last quarter. We have expanded brass sales by 47% compared to this quarter last year and brass sales now make up 30% of total sales, a 27% increase over last year. Although I am disappointed with our performance this quarter, these trends reinforce my confidence in the strategic direction of our ammunition business. Since we last reported our earnings in August, we’ve seen the international market increase its demand for our products. And due to recent news of further consolidation in our industry, coupled with limited sales of 5.56 into the commercial market from Lake City, we simply cannot have been down at a worse time.

Events in October have completely flipped the market on its head and we see a return to revenue growth and improved margins in both the brass and loaded ammunition market today. GunBroker.com is starting to see the payoff of carting and payment processing capabilities on the platforms. We continue to add talent to our team and recently brought on industry veteran, Paul Schreiner, to help us recruit and retain talent in our organization. The turnaround is in place and bearing fruit, albeit with more bumps along the way than we hoped. I look forward to better results in our fiscal third quarter and the remainder of the year. With that, I will turn the call over to our CFO, Rob Wiley, to review the second quarter results in more detail. Rob?

Rob Wiley: Thank you, Jared. Welcome everyone. Let me now review the financials of the second quarter of our 2024 fiscal year in more detail. The margins in our marketplace segment remained strong. And although our gross margins have decreased in our ammunition segment, due to the aforementioned operational struggles, we are optimistic on the future performance of this segment. While challenges continue in the market today, demand for our brass casings remained robust. We are beginning to see positive trends in the demand for our ammunition products and we are seeing the activity on GunBroker.com increase as we enter into our third fiscal quarter. We are positioned to capitalize on these positive trends, given our strong financial position as we have reported $129.5 million in current assets including $49.6 million of cash and cash equivalents in comparison to $27.6 million in current liabilities.

Additionally, we have generated $18.2 million in cash from operations through the midpoint of our fiscal year. We ended the first quarter with total revenues of approximately $34.4 million in comparison to $48.3 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenue was primarily related to a decrease in sales activity from our ammunition segment as a result of the state of the U.S. commercial ammunition market during the reporting quarter. Our casing sales, however, which afford us higher gross margins, increased to $6.4 million, up from $4.3 million in the prior year period. Our marketplace revenue was $12.5 million for the reported quarter compared to $14.6 million in the prior year quarter, which decreased as a result of the current macroeconomic environment impacting our industry as well as others.

Cost of goods sold was approximately $26.1 million for the quarter compared to $35.5 million in the comparable prior year quarter. The decrease in cost of goods sold was related to the decrease in sales volume. Our gross margin for the quarter was $8.3 million or 24.1% compared to $12.8 million or 26.6% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit margin was related to the shift in our sales mix, but was also related to higher costs associated with our manufacturing process in our ammunition segment. Primarily, our cost absorption suffered due to the setbacks we experienced as a result of the rifle casing presses going down in the reported quarter. There were approximately $3.9 million of nonrecurring expenses related to legal and professional fees and also accruals for contingencies from activities commencing in our 2021 and 2022 fiscal years.

There was also $0.9 million of additional stock compensation expense as a result of change in control and also $0.4 million of write-offs incurred in our second fiscal quarter. All of these items among others are included as add-backs to adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter, we recorded adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million compared to the prior year quarter adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million. This resulted in a net loss per share of $0.07 or adjusted net income per share of $0.00, compared to the prior year period of a net loss per share of $0.01 and adjusted net income per share of $0.04. We continue to push forward on the improvements to our marketplace GunBroker.com. We have formally launched OutdoorPay, our payment processing platform and are in the process of onboarding our user base to this platform, which will enable us to launch our cart platform soon thereafter.

We repurchased approximately 198,000 shares of our common stock under our repurchase plan in the reported quarter, bringing us just over 1.2 million shares repurchased in total under the plan. That concludes our opening remarks. I will now turn the call over to the operator for questions. Thank You.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Matt Koranda with ROTH.

