AMMO, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Including 285% Revenue Growth and Provides Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance Comprising of $300 Million to $310 Million in Revenues

AMMO, Inc.
·14 min read
  • POWW
  • POWWP
AMMO, Inc.
AMMO, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today reported results for its full fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

2022 Fiscal Year versus 2021 Fiscal Year:

  • Net Revenues increased 285% to $240.3 million.

  • Gross profit margin grew to approximately 37%, compared to approximately 18%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $75.5 million compared to $8.1 million, an 832% increase.

  • Net Income of $33.2 million, compared to a net loss of $7.8 million.

  • Diluted EPS of $0.27, compared to ($0.14), a 293% increase.

  • Adjusted EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.07, a 651% increase.

GunBroker.com “Marketplace Metrics – 2022 Fiscal Year

  • Marketplace revenue of approximately $65 million.

  • New user growth averaged 55,000 per month.

  • Average take rate increased to 5.1% compared to 4.6% in fiscal 2021.

  • Loyalty program revenue increased 318.3% year-over-year

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

  • Total Revenues of $300 million to $310 million

  • EBITDA of $82 million to $85 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $108 million to $111 million

“Fiscal 2022 was a transformational year for AMMO, as we more than tripled our sales of ammunition while becoming the world’s largest online marketplace for firearms through our acquisition of GunBroker.com.” commented AMMO Chairman and CEO Fred Wagenhals. “As impressive as this past year has been, we believe the opportunities in front of us are significant, both with the opening of our new manufacturing facility in July and several new revenue initiatives in our Marketplace business.

“For perspective, AMMO delivered 400 million rounds of loaded ammunition in 2022, which has pushed us to capacity at our current facility. Our new facility will be capable of delivering an incremental one billion rounds of loaded ammunition, which we believe can be achieved organically over the next couple of years. We also generated $65 million in Marketplace revenues on $1.3 billion in transactions on our platform last year and we believe our new initiatives can more than double revenues at these levels going forward."

“Our 2023 outlook reflects our confidence in continuing to deliver significant revenue growth and improving margins through growth via initiative deployment and the refinement of product mix within the Marketplace and via significant increases in capacity and efficiencies in our ammunitions business operating from our new plant through the balance of this fiscal year and beyond”, concluded Mr. Wagenhals.

2022 Fiscal Year Results

Total net revenues for the year ended March 31, 2022, increased 285% or $177.8 million over the year ended March 31, 2021. This increase was the result of our increased production capacity, coupled with strong demand from our customers, resulting in $107.2 million of additional sales of bulk pistol and rifle ammunition. This performance included an increase of $4.7 million in sales of Proprietary Ammunition, an increase of $1.3 million of sales from our casing operations and $64.6 million in revenue generated from our GunBroker.com Marketplace. Management expects the sales growth rate of Proprietary Ammunition to substantially outpace the sales of our Standard Ammunition.

Our gross margin increased to 36.9% from 18.2% during the year ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021. This profound margin increase was a result of the inclusion of our GunBroker.com Marketplace which, by operational business model, has significantly higher margins than any manufacturing operation.

We have charted a course which we believe will support the continued delivery of ammunition and component sales growth and measurable margin increase through new markets penetration and expanded distribution. The viability of these plans is evidenced by the improvement in both total sales and margin attainment over this time last year.

Management’s plan to maintain, and in fact, enhance this growth trajectory, includes the following:

  • Increased sales or higher margin proprietary products such as the STREAK VISUAL AMMUNITION, Stelth and now the ammunition we have developed in support of our military and government programs;

  • Introduction of new lines of ammunition that historically carry higher margins in the consumer and government sectors;

  • Reduced component costs through operation of our ammunition segment and expansion of strategic relationships with component providers;

  • Expanded use of automation equipment that reduces the total labor required to assemble finished products

  • And better leverage of our fixed costs through expanded production to support the sales objectives.

Our operating expenses increased by approximately $34.8 million over the year ended March 31, 2021, but more importantly decreased as a percentage of sales from 26.8% in fiscal 2021 to 21.5%, a 25% decrease in the reported period. The dollar increase was primarily related to approximately $20.6 million of additional operating expenses related to GunBroker.com, including $12.1 million out of $13.7 million non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses for the year. Total non-cash operating expenses were approximately $20.1 million for the year, compared to $3.2 million in the prior year. We expect to see operating expenses continue to decrease as a percentage of sales in the 2023 fiscal year as we leverage our workforce and expand our sales opportunities.

Operating income was $37.1 million for the year compared to an operating loss of $5.4 million in the year-earlier. As a percentage of net revenues, operating income was 41.9% compared to a negative 8.6% a year earlier, a 586% increase.

As a result of increases in revenues from increased production as well as our Marketplace acquisition, we finished the year ended March 31, 2022 with net income of approximately $33.2 million or $0.27 per diluted share compared with a net loss of approximately $7.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $75.5 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million in the year-earlier period. The significant improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was due to increased sales and improved gross margins, reflecting growth in our core Ammunition segment, plus the addition of our higher margin Marketplace segment. Please note that Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and you should refer to the reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results in today’s press release for additional details.

Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.53 versus an adjusted net income per share of $0.07 in the prior year.

Outlook

We are guiding our 2023 Fiscal Year to revenues in the range of $300 million to $310 million, EBITDA in the range of $82 million to $85 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $108 million to $111 million.

We are pleased to announce the upcoming transition into our new manufacturing facility beginning in July of 2022. We expect to be able to significantly leverage our production by bringing online capacity improvements and vertical integration efforts.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s Full Fiscal Year 2022 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, June 29, 2022. To participate in the live conference call or audio-only webcast, you may join by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (domestic), 1-201-689-8562 (international), or via webcast https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1555360&tp_key=856cd8fa54. Please join at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. When requested, please ask for “AMMO, Inc. Full Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and specialty rounds for military use via government programs. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Reed Anderson
ICR
Phone: (646) 277-1260
IR@ammo-inc.com


AMMO, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

23,281,475

 

 

$

118,341,471

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

43,955,084

 

 

 

8,993,920

 

Due from related parties

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

15,657

 

Inventories

 

 

59,016,152

 

 

 

15,866,918

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

3,423,925

 

 

 

2,402,366

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

129,691,636

 

 

 

145,620,332

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equipment, net

 

 

37,637,806

 

 

 

21,553,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

11,360,322

 

 

 

1,833,429

 

Licensing agreements, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

41,667

 

Patents, net

 

 

5,526,218

 

 

 

6,019,567

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

136,300,387

 

 

 

2,220,958

 

Goodwill

 

 

90,870,094

 

 

 

-

 

Right of use assets - operating leases

 

 

2,791,850

 

 

 

2,090,162

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

414,178,313

 

 

$

179,379,341

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

26,817,083

 

 

$

4,371,974

 

Factoring liability

 

 

485,671

 

 

 

1,842,188

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

6,178,814

 

 

 

3,462,785

 

Inventory credit facility

 

 

825,675

 

 

 

1,091,098

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

 

831,429

 

 

 

663,784

 

Current portion of note payable related party

 

 

684,639

 

 

 

625,147

 

Insurance premium note payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

41,517

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

35,823,311

 

 

 

12,098,493

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration payable

 

 

204,142

 

 

 

589,892

 

Notes payable related party, net of current portion

 

 

181,132

 

 

 

865,771

 

Note payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,000,000

 

Construction note payable, net of unamortized issuance costs

 

 

38,330

 

 

 

-

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

2,091,351

 

 

 

1,477,656

 

Deferred income tax liability

 

 

1,536,481

 

 

 

-

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

39,874,747

 

 

 

19,031,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock 8.75%, ($25.00 per share, $0.001 par value) 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022

 

 

1,400

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized 116,485,747 and 93,099,067 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

 

116,487

 

 

 

93,100

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

385,426,431

 

 

 

202,073,968

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(11,240,752

)

 

 

(41,819,539

)

Total Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

374,303,566

 

 

 

160,347,529

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

414,178,313

 

 

$

179,379,341

 


AMMO, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

For the Year Ended
March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ammunition sales

 

$

161,459,025

 

 

$

49,620,530

 

Marketplace revenue

 

 

64,608,516

 

 

 

-

 

Casing sales

 

 

14,201,625

 

 

 

12,861,800

 

 

 

 

240,269,166

 

 

 

62,482,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Revenues

 

 

151,505,657

 

 

 

51,095,679

 

Gross Profit

 

 

88,763,509

 

 

 

11,386,651

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing

 

 

7,310,216

 

 

 

1,879,128

 

Corporate general and administrative

 

 

16,986,344

 

 

 

7,191,544

 

Employee salaries and related expenses

 

 

13,615,439

 

 

 

5,036,721

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

13,702,148

 

 

 

1,659,243

 

Loss on purchase

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,000,000

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

51,614,147

 

 

 

16,766,636

 

Income/(Loss) from Operations

 

 

37,149,362

 

 

 

(5,379,985

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

21,840

 

 

 

576,785

 

Interest expense

 

 

(637,797

)

 

 

(3,009,094

)

Total other expenses

 

 

(615,957

)

 

 

(2,432,309

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income/(Loss) before Income Taxes

 

 

36,533,405

 

 

 

(7,812,294

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

 

3,285,969

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income/(Loss)

 

 

33,247,436

 

 

 

(7,812,294

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock Dividend

 

 

(2,668,649

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Stock Shareholders

 

$

30,578,787

 

 

$

(7,812,294

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income/(Loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

(0.14

)

Diluted

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

(0.14

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

112,328,680

 

 

 

55,041,502

 

Diluted

 

 

114,189,720

 

 

 

55,041,502

 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We analyze operational and financial data to evaluate our business, allocate our resources, and assess our performance. In addition to total net sales, net loss, and other results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the following information includes key operating metrics and non-GAAP financial measures we use to evaluate our business. We believe these measures are useful for period-to-period comparisons of the Company. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q because they are key measures we use to evaluate our operational performance, produce future strategies for our operations, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of our resources. Accordingly, we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

 

 

For the

 

 

For the

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

33,247,436

 

 

$

(7,812,294

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

3,285,969

 

 

 

-

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

17,339,093

 

 

 

4,876,756

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

637,797

 

 

 

3,009,094

 

Excise taxes

 

 

14,646,983

 

 

 

4,286,258

 

Employee stock awards

 

 

5,759,000

 

 

 

1,450,359

 

Stock grants

 

 

252,488

 

 

 

278,585

 

Stock for services

 

 

4,200

 

 

 

1,707,500

 

Warrants issued for services

 

 

718,045

 

 

 

-

 

Contingent consideration fair value

 

 

(385,750

)

 

 

(119,731

)

Other income

 

 

(21,840

)

 

 

(576,785

)

Loss on purchase

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,000,000

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

75,483,421

 

 

$

8,099,742

 


 

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

31-Mar-22

 

31-Mar-21

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Fully Diluted EPS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

33,247,436

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

(7,812,294

)

 

$

(0.14

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

3,285,969

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

17,339,093

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

4,876,756

 

 

 

0.09

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

637,797

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

3,009,094

 

 

 

0.05

 

Employee stock awards

 

 

5,759,000

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

1,450,359

 

 

 

0.03

 

Stock grants

 

 

252,488

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

278,585

 

 

 

0.01

 

Stock for services

 

 

4,200

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

1,707,500

 

 

 

0.03

 

Warrants issued for services

 

 

718,045

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Other income, net

 

 

(21,840

)

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

(576,785

)

 

 

(0.01

)

Contingent consideration fair value

 

 

(385,750

)

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

(119,731

)

 

 

(0.00

)

Loss on purchase

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,000,000

 

 

 

0.02

 

Adjusted Net Income

 

$

60,836,438

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

3,813,484

 

 

$

0.07

 


