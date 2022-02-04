Ammonia Market to Grow by 26.06 million tons | Increasing Demand for Fertilizers to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammonia Market by Application (Fertilizers and Industrial) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Ammonia Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the ammonia market between 2020 and 2025 is 26.06 mn tons. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The increasing demand for fertilizers is one of the key market drivers. The rapidly increasing population will propel the demand for food, which will result in an increase in the number of agricultural activities and the consumption of fertilizers. The number of undernourished people worldwide has also increased, along with the rise in chronic hunger among the population. Such factors will increase the demand for fertilizers such as ammonia. This will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, factors such as stringent regulations regarding the storage and transportation of ammonia will challenge market growth. Ammonia is potentially hazardous and can cause irritation to the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract. When compressed into liquid, ammonia gas can cause severe cold burns when in contact with the skin. Thus, the storage, transportation, and handling of ammonia are subject to various international, European, and national regulations such as permits and licenses. Other factors such as fluctuation in prices of natural gas, which is used as a raw material for the production of ammonia, also affect the cost. These factors will hamper the production and adoption of ammonia during the forecast period.

Story continues

The ammonia market report is segmented by application (fertilizers and industrial) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the ammonia market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



Ammonia Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.54% Market growth 2021-2025 26.06 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key consumer countries China, Russian Federation, US, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Achema, CF Industries Holdings Inc., EuroChem Group AG, KBR Inc., Linde Plc, LSB Industries Inc., Nutrien Ltd., OCI NV, PJSC Togliattiazot, and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

