Ammonia Market to Grow by 26.06 million tons | Increasing Demand for Fertilizers to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammonia Market by Application (Fertilizers and Industrial) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Ammonia Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Ammonia Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the ammonia market between 2020 and 2025 is 26.06 mn tons. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenge

The increasing demand for fertilizers is one of the key market drivers. The rapidly increasing population will propel the demand for food, which will result in an increase in the number of agricultural activities and the consumption of fertilizers. The number of undernourished people worldwide has also increased, along with the rise in chronic hunger among the population. Such factors will increase the demand for fertilizers such as ammonia. This will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, factors such as stringent regulations regarding the storage and transportation of ammonia will challenge market growth. Ammonia is potentially hazardous and can cause irritation to the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract. When compressed into liquid, ammonia gas can cause severe cold burns when in contact with the skin. Thus, the storage, transportation, and handling of ammonia are subject to various international, European, and national regulations such as permits and licenses. Other factors such as fluctuation in prices of natural gas, which is used as a raw material for the production of ammonia, also affect the cost. These factors will hamper the production and adoption of ammonia during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The ammonia market report is segmented by application (fertilizers and industrial) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the ammonia market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Lime Market by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Silane Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ammonia Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.54%

Market growth 2021-2025

26.06 mn tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.97

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 65%

Key consumer countries

China, Russian Federation, US, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Achema, CF Industries Holdings Inc., EuroChem Group AG, KBR Inc., Linde Plc, LSB Industries Inc., Nutrien Ltd., OCI NV, PJSC Togliattiazot, and Yara International ASA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ammonia-market-to-grow-by-26-06-million-tons--increasing-demand-for-fertilizers-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301474670.html

SOURCE Technavio

