U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,599.25
    -26.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,050.00
    -210.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,912.25
    -72.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,684.60
    -12.10 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.89
    -1.24 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.00
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.20 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9702
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.31
    +1.95 (+6.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1020
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6370
    -0.0540 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,078.62
    -339.99 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.01
    -11.12 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,902.59
    -56.72 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Ammonium Nitrate Market Worth USD 25.17 Billion by 2027 at 6.33% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Ammonium Nitrate Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Application (Explosives, Fertilizers, and Others), By End User (Construction, Mining, Quarry, Agriculture, and Others), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ammonium Nitrate Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Ammonium Nitrate Market Information by Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.33% CAGR to reach USD 25.17 Billion by 2027.

Market Synopsis

Ammonium nitrate can be described as a chemical compound with extensive use in the agriculture industry, where it acts as a nitrogen fertilizer. It is a crystalline, odorless white compound with high solubility in water that can be processed into flakes. It also finds use as a nutrient in the manufacturing of yeast and antibiotics.

Ammonium nitrate is produced by a synthetic process and is generally kept in air conditioner warehouses for storage. It is available in powder and granular form. Granular ammonium nitrate can also be used as a blasting agent since it has significant absorption properties. It finds use as an explosive and sees substantial demand.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5259

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2027

USD 25.17 Billion

CAGR

6.33% (2021–2027)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021–2027

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Application, End-User, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Expanding development exercises, rising utilization in explosives, developing safeguard area, and others.

Coal utilization has expanded for energy creation which has expanded the mining exercises across the globe.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the ammonium nitrate industry are

  • Orica, Enaex S.A

  • CF Industries Holdings Inc.

  • San Corporation

  • OSTCHEM Holding Company

  • EuroChem Group AG

  • Austin Powder International

  • Abu Qir Fertilizers Co

  • Neochim PLC

  • Fertiberia SA

  • Uralchem JSC

  • Vale Fertilizantes

  • Dorogobuzh JSC

Adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, extensive R&D activities, and acquisitions are the top strategies used by the players in the market to elevate their standings.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Factors like the fast-urbanization rate, surging disposable income in emerging nations, and rapidly evolving dietary behaviors all have an impact on food security. The food demand will be escalating in line with the rising population worldwide. The United Nations says that the worldwide population was nearly 8.5 billion in 2018, which should touch 10.4 billion by 2050. This expansion of the population as well as the rise in people’s incomes will bolster the agriculture industry, ultimately fostering the demand for ammonium nitrate.

The agriculture industry is experiencing phenomenal changes with farmers now more focused on enhancing their crop production using innovative, modern ways. The shortage of arable lands will considerably elevate the usage of fertilizers, which should eventually foster the expansion rate of the ammonium nitrate market in the years to come.

Furthermore, supportive agro-food policies encouraging the use of ammonium nitrate will also be favorable. Rapid changes in the climate combined with adverse weather conditions will further bolster the growth scope of the industry. Other than the agricultural sector, the demand is significantly high in metal mining and construction sectors as well.

Market Restraints:

The ammonium nitrate industry’s growth rate can be hindered by strict government laws and restrictions as well as the volatile prices of raw materials.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (137 Pages) on Ammonium Nitrate: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ammonium-nitrate-market-5259

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak as well as the subsequent lockdown has had a brutal effect on the automotive industry, with the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and a reduction in road traffic. Many industries like packaging, and construction faced revenue losses following the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic due to travel bans and the overall economic downfall worldwide.

Disruptions in supply chains and the fall in demand in various countries following the pandemic outbreak affected the melamine formaldehyde market. Weakened investments and exports are the latest trends, with the trend becoming more pronounced now with the rising trade tensions between countries.

However, with the lockdown now being lifted up and a major focus on curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, players are now able to continue with their business and also concentrate on strengthening their supply chains. This can mean a quicker recovery for the worldwide market in the upcoming period.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Fertilizers, Explosives, and others are the top applications of ammonium nitrate.

By End User

Mining, Construction, Agriculture, and Quarry are the key end-users in the worldwide industry.

The agriculture sector is now leading the ammonium nitrate industry, on account of the surging product use as a fertilizer. Fertilizers are largely used on soils or plants to enhance fertility, plant growth and yield. Factors like the rampant need to elevate the crop production rate to cater to the rising food demand worldwide couple with government programs and initiatives to spread awareness regarding fertilizers and their benefits among farmers will enhance the market share in the following years.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5259

Regional Insights

The APAC construction sector has been seeing stunning growth owing to the surge in the urbanization rate and the escalating economic standards in the region. An increase in mining and construction activities in various countries like Japan, India, and China is fostering the demand for explosives. In July 2015, the ammonium nitrate export from China to other countries like Thailand, and Malaysia rose by more than 25%. Plus, the soaring fertilizer manufacturing industry in the region thanks to the surge in domestic consumption should further propel the market growth rate.

The European market, on the other hand, will be performing exceedingly well in the following years, headed by Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, with all of these countries having a thriving agriculture industry. The European Environment Agency reveals that cropland and grassland together come to about 42% of the region’s total land cover. Government initiatives as well as programs to augment the usage of fertilizers in agriculture will also bolster the demand for ammonium nitrate.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5259

Discover more research reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Abrasives Market Research Report: Information By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Material (Aluminum Oxide, Silicon Carbide, Emery, Corundum, Boron Carbide, Others), By Type (Bonded, Coated, Super, Others) and By Application (Automotive, MetalWorking, Machinery, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Others) - Forecast till 2030

Metal Nanoparticle Market Research Report: By Metal (Gold, Silver, Iron, Copper, Platinum, Graphite, Titanium and Others), Synthesis Process (Chemical Method, Physical Method and Biological Method), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Chemical, Food & Beverage and Others) and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

Release Liners Market Research Report: Information by Substrate (Paper-based [Supercalendered Kraft, Glassine & Calendered Kraft, Clay-coated Kraft&nbsp; , Polycoated Kraft,&nbsp; Polyethylene-coated Kraft and others] and Film-based [Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Polystyrene]), Labelling Technology (Pressure Sensitive, Glue Applied, Shrink Sleeve, Stretch Sleeve, In-mold, and Others), Printing Process (Flexography, Offset, Gravure, Screen and Digital Printing), Application and Region - Forecast till 2028

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Why Twilio, Snowflake, and Appian Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell hard again Monday, down 6.3%, 9.3%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 3:44 p.m. EDT. In addition, long-term bond yields remained high. On Monday, cloud-based service-center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) plunged over 25%, after CEO Rowan Trollope announced he would be resigning for another role at a pre-IPO tech company.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we discuss 5 dividend stocks that are too cheap to ignore. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. As the market plunges to its new lows in 2022, investors are […]

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 89%, as stock drops 3.8% this past week

    Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Pfizer & Citigroup

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Citigroup Inc. (C).

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Bank stocks: What to expect as JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley prepare to report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down what to watch from big banks as they're set to release earnings this week.

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • Chipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Chip-related stocks in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan slumped, contributing to a wipeout of more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value after the Biden administration imposed curbs on China’s access to semiconductor technology.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losse

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Nasdaq Hits New Bear Market Low; What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were lower before Tuesday's open after the Nasdaq hit a new 2022 low. Q3 earnings season will kick off this week.

  • PayPal backtracks on misinformation policy, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for PayPal as well as why the financial tech company is backtracking on its misinformation policy.

  • Ford stock is now a ‘sell’ at UBS as an oversupply problem looms

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. were hit hard Monday by UBS analyst Patrick Hummel's recommendation that investors sell, as the auto industry is facing a worrisome U-turn from undersupply to oversupply.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 4.5% as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Monday, following another analyst weighing in with a warning for investors. This has sent Nvidia shares down 60% year to date. Nvidia stands to lose $400 million in quarterly revenue.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Nio Stocks Are Falling Today

    It was yet another difficult day for automotive investors. This morning, share prices of Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) were sliding after a UBS analyst downgraded the automotive stocks. Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors weren't having much of a better morning either, as the Chinese automaker's stock was falling likely on news that fellow EV maker Rivian issued a significant recall of most of its vehicles.

  • Chipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Chip-related stocks in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan slumped, contributing to a wipeout of more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value after the Biden administration imposed curbs on China’s access to semiconductor technology.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losse

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 8 More Stocks Could See a Bounce Soon. Here’s Why.

    Tax-loss harvesting has risen in popularity. BofA says the strategy could give a boost to underperforming stocks from November to January.