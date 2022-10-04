U.S. markets closed

Ammonium Sulfate Global Market Report 2022

·4 min read
Major players in the ammonium sulfate market are Lanxess, Arkema, Sumitomo Chemical, Domo Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Helm AG, Honeywell International, BASF SE, AdvanSix, Fibrant, Ube Industries, OCI Nitrogen, Martin Midstream, and Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals (GSFC).

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ammonium Sulfate Global Market Report 2022"


The global ammonium sulfate market is expected to grow from $3.04 billion in 2021 to $3.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The ammonium sulfate market is expected to reach $4.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The ammonium sulfate market consists of sales of ammonium sulfates by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that refer to an inorganic salt obtained by a reaction of sulfuric acid and two equivalents of ammonia.Ammonium sulfate is a white, odourless solid widely used as a soil fertilizer and for other agricultural uses.

It is also used as a food additive, wood preservative, reagent, and others.

The main forms of ammonium sulfate are solid and liquid.The solid ammonium sulfate refers to ammonium sulfate, which is solid in the form.

The solid ammonium sulfate is commonly in the form of salt or powder, used as a fertilizer in agriculture. The main applications of ammonium sulfate include fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, food and feed additives, water treatment, and other applications.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ammonium sulphate market in 2021. The regions covered in the ammonium sulfate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The ammonium sulfate market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Ammonium sulfate market statistics, including ammonium sulfate industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an ammonium sulfate market share, detailed ammonium sulfate market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ammonium sulfate industry. This ammonium sulfate market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The increasing demand for agrochemicals is driving the ammonium sulfate market.Agrochemicals are chemicals applied on agricultural land to enhance the soil’s nutrient content and promote crop development by eliminating harmful insects.

The agricultural communities across the globe are adopting to agrochemicals to increase the productivity of the crops.Ammonium sulfate is the most commonly used agrochemical for alkaline soils, since the ammonium ions are released when added to moist soil.

As a result, a small quantity of acid is produced, reducing the soil’s pH equilibrium.Furthermore, it contributes nitrogen, which promotes plant growth.

According to the report published by CARE Ratings, a credit rating, research and advisory committee, on agrochemicals industry in 2021, the technical grade agrochemical production increased by 11.9% in FY21. Thus the rise in demand for agrochemicals is expected to boost the demand for ammonium sulfate during the forecast period.

Research and development activities are a key trend gaining populairty in the ammonium sulfate market.Organizations are undertaking research and development activities to achieve efficiency in the production process of ammonium sulfate.

For instance, in 2020, Alto University, a Finland-based research university, has developed the NPharvest project in collaboration with different stakeholders.NPHarvest is a method that makes it possible to recover significant levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, which are found in wastewater, in a way that results in a slurry high in phosphorus and calcium and pure ammonium sulfate solution that can be used as fertilizer.

Energy and natural resources can be conserved by using the NPHarvest process for manufacturing recycled fertilizer since it decreases the quantity of nutrients discharged into waterways and the amount of energy and chemicals needed for aeration and wastewater treatment.

In July 2019, Arkema, a France-based speciality chemicals and advanced materials company, acquired ArrMaz for $570 million.Through this acquisition, Arkema will accelerate its growth in speciality surfactants in terms of regional exposure, commercial capabilities, and technological advancements.

ArrMaz is a US-based manufacturer of chemicals for the mining, fertilizer, phosphate, ammonium nitrate, asphalt, oil, and gas industries.

The countries covered in the ammonium sulfate market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
