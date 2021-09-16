U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,821.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,510.25
    +6.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.00
    -4.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.74
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -1.28 (-6.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2700
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,887.07
    +695.25 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.39
    +34.18 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,370.64
    -141.07 (-0.46%)
     

AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated Form 2A Listing Statement (the "Listing Statement") in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report for the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property, entitled: "Technical Report on the Whabouchi South Lithium Property, James Bay Area, NTS 32O12, Quebec, Canada" with an effective date of August 23, 2021 (the "Technical Report").

The Listing Statement and Technical Report are both available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About AmmPower
AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

In addition, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost-effective green ammonia

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Gary Benninger
Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations
604-398-3379
invest@ammpower.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported within the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: AmmPower Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664320/AmmPower-Corp-Announces-Filing-of-Updated-Listing-Statement-and-Technical-Report

Recommended Stories

  • New Japan PM Unlikely to Set Off BOJ Shift, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- A new Japanese prime minister due to be installed in the coming weeks is unlikely to change fiscal or other policies sufficiently to force the central bank to amend its monetary settings, a Bloomberg survey showed.All-but one of 47 economists expect the Bank of Japan will keep its yield-curve control and asset-purchase programs unchanged at a two-day meeting ending Sept. 22. That’s one week before the ruling Liberal Democratic Party holds a leadership ballot that basically determi

  • Bitcoin protests in El Salvador against cryptocurrency as legal tender

    The demonstrators burn Bitcoin machines, a week after the cryptocurrency became legal tender.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • Microsoft unveils $60 billion stock buyback plan, appoints Brad Smith as Vice Chair

    American technology corporation Microsoft announced plans to buy back up to $60 billion in stock. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley shares the details.&nbsp;

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Why Canaan's Stock Dropped 13.8% on Wednesday

    What happened  Shares of computing solution and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining supplier Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) fell as much as 13.8% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced second-quarter 2021 financial results.

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Why This Crypto Mining Stock Soared 26% Today

    Shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 26% on Wednesday after its future merger partner Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had received a shipment of machines that will be used to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in a carbon-neutral manner. On Wednesday, Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had installed its first batch of 7,200 S19J Pro Antminers and will continue to receive 600 machines on a monthly basis. To do so, it has agreed to merge with Gryphon Digital Mining.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Why GreenSky Stock Soared 53% Today

    Shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) surged 53.2% on Wednesday after the specialty lender agreed to be acquired by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). GreenSky struck a deal with financial services powerhouse Goldman Sachs. Investors will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs' stock for each share of GreenSky they own.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Cell biology specialist Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) was getting slammed by investors on Wednesday, following a scathing tweet from an institutional short-seller. A firm called Scorpion Capital, which describes itself as focused on "activist short selling" of businesses it considers dubious, thrashed Berkeley Lights in a tweet thread published Wednesday morning. In the thread, Scorpion Capital forcefully accused the company of "Fleecing Customers And IPO Bagholders With A $2 [million] Black Box That's A Clunker."

  • 3 Dividend Raises You Can Still Take Advantage of

    With that in mind, here are three recent dividend raises by well-established companies: Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). Fueled by higher commodity prices and, consequently, more capital in the agricultural sector, leading farm equipment specialist Deere & Company has been on a tear lately. Both revenue and profitability have climbed well higher in recent quarters; in its third quarter of fiscal 2021, for instance, Deere managed to grow revenue a very robust 29% year over year to $11.5 billion, while net income more than doubled to almost $1.7 billion.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • SoFi Stock Could Hit $28, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- if you haven't heard of it -- is an $11.5 billion "social finance" company that lost $224 million last year -- and $343 million more in just the first six months of this year. Nevertheless, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, SoFi has potential. Initiating coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $28 price target that implies a near-85% profit over the course of the next year, Dolev declared SoFi stock "SoFi(ne)," and predicted the company will over the next few yea

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.