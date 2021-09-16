AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated Form 2A Listing Statement (the "Listing Statement") in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report for the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property, entitled: "Technical Report on the Whabouchi South Lithium Property, James Bay Area, NTS 32O12, Quebec, Canada" with an effective date of August 23, 2021 (the "Technical Report").

The Listing Statement and Technical Report are both available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

In addition, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost-effective green ammonia

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Gary Benninger

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations

604-398-3379

invest@ammpower.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported within the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

