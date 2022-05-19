AmmPower Corp. to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in Miami, Florida

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / CSE:AMMP, OTCQB:AMMPF, FSE:601A / AmmPower Corp. (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in the 2022 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The hybrid conference will take place May 23-26, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, Florida. AmmPower's CEO, President, and several members of the Advisory Board will be attending the conference and will be available for virtual and in-person one-on-one meetings with investors.

The event is hosted by H.C. Wainwright & Co., a full‐service investment bank providing corporate finance and strategic advisory services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. The conference will feature companies devoted to Life Sciences, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech, Media & Telecommunications and Cleantech.

AmmPower's Energy Systems Engineer, Elina Agarwal, will give a Company presentation on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00am. The presentation is intended to provide information about the potential of green ammonia across several industries, with a specific focus on how AmmPower's latest technological initiatives may impact the agricultural space. With the recent news of AmmPower's in-house designed, IAMM™ (Independent Ammonia Making Machine™) demonstration unit now in operation, AmmPower is looking forward to establishing relationships with investors interested in the Company's technology and potential.

Rene Bharti, AmmPower President, commented, "this conference offers a great opportunity for AmmPower to present to the investment community how it is bringing green energy to the world through its green ammonia initiatives."

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AmmPower, please contact your HCW representative or register at https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/.

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the ‘cracking', or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMM™ prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

Please Visit: www.ammpower.com

Contact AmmPower Investor Relations: invest@ammpower.com, +1 248-662-5565

