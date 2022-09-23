Ammunition Market Size to Grow by USD 4.91 billion, BAE Systems Plc and CBC Global Ammunition Among Key Vendors - Technavio

The ammunition market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ammunition market size is expected to grow by USD 4.91 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ammunition Market 2022-2026

Ammunition Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ammunition market report covers the following areas:

Ammunition Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ammunition market, including BAE Systems Plc, CBC Global Ammunition, Denel SOC Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., FN Herstal SA, General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Nammo AS, Nexter group KNDS, Northrop Grumman Corp., Olin Corp., Poonfsan Corp., Rheinmetall AG, RUAG International Holding Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, Vista Outdoor Inc., and Remington Arms Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers ammunition products such as enhanced performance ball, M193 ball, and high-performance ball.

CBC Global Ammunition - The company offers ammunition product brands such as MEN, MAGTECH, and CBC DEFENSE.

Hanwha Corp. - The company offers ammunition products such as 60mm mortar ammunition.

Nexter group KNDS - The company offers ammunition products such as 155mm BONUS MkII, 155-105mm SPACIDO, and 155mm LU 211.

Northrop Grumman Corp. - The company offers ammunition products for artillery and mortar systems, medium-caliber weapons platforms, battle tanks, and individual soldiers.

Ammunition Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Ammunition Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as large defense spending. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the ammunition market in North America.

Ammunition Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ammunition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ammunition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ammunition market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ammunition market vendors

Ammunition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, CBC Global Ammunition, Denel SOC Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., FN Herstal SA, General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Nammo AS, Nexter group KNDS, Northrop Grumman Corp., Olin Corp., Poonfsan Corp., Rheinmetall AG, RUAG International Holding Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, Vista Outdoor Inc., and Remington Arms Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

