Ammunition Market Size Worth USD 29.96 Billion Globally by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 1.71% by 2027

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Global Ammunition Market Size is projected to reach USD 29.96 Billion by 2027, at CAGR of 1.71% during forecast period 2020-2027 | Increasing Political Unrest to Accelerate Growth

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global ammunition market size is set to gain momentum from the increasing usage of 9mm cartridges as compared to the other calibers. It is mainly occurring because of the ongoing technological advancement, as well as its ability to perform in a versatile way. The research report further mentions that the global market size was USD 25.46 billion in 2019 is projected to reach USD 29.96 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.71% during the forecast period from 2020 To 2027.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ammunition-market-103481

List of Key Ammunition Market Players Profiled:

  • BAE Systems (United Kingdom)

  • CBC Global Ammunition (Brazil)

  • Denel SOC Ltd (South Africa)

  • General Dynamics Corporation (United States)

  • Nammo AS (Norway)

  • Nexter group KNDS (France)

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States)

  • Olin Corporation (United States)

  • Poongsan Corporation (South Korea)

  • RAUG Group (Switzerland)

  • Thales Group (France)

  • Vista Outdoor, Inc. (United States)

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

1.71%

2027 Value Projection

USD 29.96 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 25.46 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

156

Segments covered

By Application, By Calibre, By Guidance

Growth Driver

Increasing Political Unrest to Accelerate Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ammunition-market-103481

Market Segments: 

By Application:

  • Military & Homeland Security

  • Civil & Commercial

By Caliber:

  • Small

  • Medium

  • Large

By Product:

  • Bullets

  • Aerial Bombs

  • Grenades

  • Mortars

  • Artillery Shells

By Component:

  • Fuses& Primers

  • Gun Powder

  • Projectile

  • Cases

By Guidance:

  • Guided

  • Non-Guided

By Lethality:

  • Lethal

  • Less-Lethal

Many Countries Ban Sales of Ammunition Owing to Covid-19 Pandemic

As per our research, in the U.S., the sales of ammunition and guns have surged since March 2020. Amongst the consumers, many of them are first-time gun buyers who fear of the sudden change in social order owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the other gun buyers are tensed about the fact that the U.S. government may implement stringent norms and regulations regarding the purchase of projectiles because of the spread of coronavirus infection. However, several other countries have banned the purchase of ammunition for recreational purposes and sports shooters.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/ammunition-market-103481

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Receive New Orders for Strengthening Their Positions

The prominent companies operating in the market are mainly engaging in research and development activities to launch new multi-purpose and lightweight lethal munitions. They are also focusing on bagging new orders from the government agencies and other regulatory bodies to strengthen their positions.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing R&D Activities to Favour Growth in North America

In terms of geography, North America generated USD 13.76 billion revenue in 2019 and is set to be the largest market in the near future. This growth is attributable to the rising adoption of innovative projectile in the U.S. Army.

Besides, the rising government expenditure on research and development activities would aid growth. Coupled with this, the rising insecurity amongst the populaces owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic is surging the sales of guns in this region. It would also augment growth. In Asia Pacific, the market is likely to grow significantly fueled by the expansion of the military forces in countries, such as South Korea, India, and China. Additionally, an upsurge in the military upgradation program and high defense expenditure would bolster growth in this region.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Political Unrest to Accelerate Growth

Ammunitions are majorly utilized in rifles, shotguns, and handguns with a wide range of calibres. The rising cases of mass shooting, as well as increasing terrorist activities are further resulting in the need for personal safety. It is thereby surging the demand for handguns worldwide. Apart from that, the increasing number of shooting ranges for recreational and sports activities would augment the ammunition market growth during the forecast period. Besides, the rising political unrest, increasing fear owing to stringent gun control norms, and expansion of the shooting range industry would contribute to the growth of the market.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/ammunition-market-103481

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Global Ammunition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Military & Homeland Security

      • Civil & Commercial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Caliber

      • Small

      • Medium

      • Large

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Products

      • Bullets

      • Aerial Bombs

      • Artillery Shells

      • Grenades

      • Mortars

      • Others

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ammunition-market-103481

Below are two of the significant industry developments:

  • September 2017: Black Hills Ammunition, a reloading supply manufacturing company based in South Dakota, received a contract worth USD 50 million from the U.S. Army to deliver its ammunition to the latter. The contract includes the delivery of 5.56mm long-range projectile for the U.S. combat forces.

  • April 2015: Orbital ATK, a provider of affordable precision weapons, military, and satellite components, headquartered in Virginia, bagged international and domestic contracts for target and tactical practice large- and medium-caliber projectile worth USD 120 million. The medium calibers include a wide range of products for LW30mm, 30mm, 25mm, and 20mm projectiles for usage in sea, land, and air platforms.

Read Related Insights:

Airport Security Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Report, 2027

Airplane Machmeter Market Size, Share | Forecast Report [2028]

Aircraft Fairing Market Size, Share & Growth | Forecast by 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

