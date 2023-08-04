AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) reported $991.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 30.5%. EPS of $2.38 for the same period compares to $3.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $987.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15, the EPS surprise was +10.70%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AMN Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions : $176.23 million compared to the $166.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions : $689.02 million versus $693.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.5% change.

Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions : $126.06 million versus $127.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.6% change.

Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions : $102.99 million versus $92.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions : $55.62 million compared to the $65.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions: $26.46 million versus $21.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of AMN Healthcare have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

