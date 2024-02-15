Advertisement
AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) reported revenue of $818.27 million, down 27.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $2.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $803.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was +4.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMN Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Physician and leadership solutions - Days Filled: 49,645 thousand versus 46,806 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Physician and leadership solutions - Revenue per day filled: $2491 thousand versus $2431.5 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions: $168.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $155.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

  • Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions: $537.59 million versus $536.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.8% change.

  • Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions: $112.52 million versus $111.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.6% change.

  • Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions: $62.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.64 million.

  • Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions: $41.44 million versus $48.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions: $21.80 million compared to the $21.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for AMN Healthcare here>>>

Shares of AMN Healthcare have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

