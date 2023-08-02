AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in AMN Healthcare Services' (NYSE:AMN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AMN Healthcare Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$562m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$804m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, AMN Healthcare Services has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured AMN Healthcare Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for AMN Healthcare Services.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from AMN Healthcare Services. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 27%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 103%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at AMN Healthcare Services thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, AMN Healthcare Services has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 92% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if AMN Healthcare Services can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for AMN Healthcare Services that we think you should be aware of.

