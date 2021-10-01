U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,311.75
    +14.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,858.00
    +136.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,716.00
    +33.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.50
    +8.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.56
    -0.47 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    -5.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.23 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.61
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    +0.0069 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1780
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,654.36
    +4,436.93 (+10.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,174.21
    +91.77 (+8.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.94
    -40.48 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Amolyt Pharma Announces Positive Data from Phase 1 Trial of AZP-3601 at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2021 Annual Meeting

Amolyt Pharma
·5 min read

-- Company to host key opinion leader webinar today, October 1, at 10:00am ET --

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced positive results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of AZP-3601, a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2021 Annual Meeting. These results demonstrated that repeat administration of AZP-3601 to healthy volunteers induced a rapid, dose-dependent increase in serum calcium levels that was sustained and stable over the treatment period. In addition, no increase in urinary calcium excretion was observed, and bone biomarkers were unchanged, as was expected based on the unique mechanism of action of AZP-3601 and its short pharmacokinetic half-life.

These data will be presented in a poster at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2021 Annual Meeting, also available on the Amolyt Pharma website here. The company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar to discuss these results in more detail today, October 1, 2021 at 10:00am ET.

In this double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial of AZP-3601, 102 healthy volunteers were enrolled, including 52 in the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) and 50 in the Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) cohorts. Data from the SAD cohort have been previously reported.

Doses of 10, 20, 40, 60 or 80µg of AZP-3601 or placebo were administered via once daily subcutaneous injection for a period of two weeks in the MAD cohort. The objectives of the trial were to evaluate safety and tolerability, as well as to assess pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of AZP-3601 in healthy volunteers.

Key findings:

  • AZP-3601 was generally well tolerated with no safety concerns. No severe or serious adverse events were reported.

  • A rapid, dose-dependent increase in serum calcium (sCa) was observed with doses of 20µg/day and higher, and was sustained over the treatment period.

  • A dose-dependent decrease in endogenous parathyroid hormone (PTH) consistent with the dose-related rise in serum calcium was also observed.

  • No increase in urinary calcium (uCa) excretion vs. baseline was observed, despite markedly increased sCa levels, indicative of increased kidney calcium reabsorption.

  • No change in bone biomarkers was observed at any dose tested, reflecting a neutral effect on bone turnover, as was expected based on the unique mechanism of action of AZP-3601 and its short pharmacokinetic half-life.

“We are pleased with these clinical trial results for AZP-3601 in healthy volunteers, as they support a potential therapeutic profile that we believe can address the multiple clinical needs of patients with hypoparathyroidism, including a significant number who suffer from or who are at risk of kidney disease, osteopenia or osteoporosis,” said Thierry Abribat, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Amolyt Pharma. “Based on these positive results, we have initiated our next trial in patients. This is an important step forward in our quest to bring patients with hypoparathyroidism a potential new treatment option, and we look forward to reporting data from this new trial in the first half of 2022.”

Poster Details:

Title: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics following Single and Multiple Administrations of AZP-3601, a Novel Long-Acting PTH Analog, to Healthy Adults

Investor Webinar

Amolyt will host a KOL webinar to discuss the Phase 1 results in more detail today, October 1, 2021 at 10:00am ET. Interested parties can register for the webinar here.

About Hypoparathyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism is defined by a deficiency of parathyroid hormone (PTH) that results in decreased calcium and elevated phosphorus levels in the blood. Clinical manifestations of hypoparathyroidism vary and impact a large number of tissues and organ systems, including the muscles, brain, heart, and kidneys. Despite available treatments, patients frequently experience persistent, life-altering symptoms and reduced quality of life. In addition, they often develop kidney disease and have abnormal bone architecture. There are approximately 80,000 and 110,000 people with hypoparathyroidism in the United States and European Union, respectively, of which about 80% are women. More than two-thirds of women with hypoparathyroidism are peri- and menopausal women who are at an increased risk of developing osteoporosis. It is estimated that about 25% of people with hypoparathyroidism have chronic kidney disease or kidney failure, highlighting the importance of reducing urinary calcium excretion as a key treatment goal.

About AZP-3601
AZP-3601 is an investigational therapeutic peptide designed to target a specific conformation of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor in order to safely produce sustained levels of calcium in the blood and thereby manage the symptoms of hypoparathyroidism. AZP-3601 is designed to be selectively active through this distinct conformation of the PTH receptor and to limit urine calcium excretion by restoring calcium reabsorption by the kidney, with the goal of consequently preventing chronic kidney disease. In addition, AZP-3601 is designed to have a unique receptor profile and short half-life, which would have the potential to preserve bone integrity, an important potential benefit since the majority of patients with hypoparathyroidism are peri- and postmenopausal women who are at an increased risk of developing osteoporosis.

About Amolyt Pharma
Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its portfolio includes AZP-3601, a long-acting PTH analog as a potential treatment of hypoparathyroidism, AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly, and AZP-3404, which is undergoing indication selection work. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma.

Media:
Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
ccecchini@lifescicomms.com
+1.646.876.5196

Investors:
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com
+1.617.430.7577


Recommended Stories

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • Will you be able to afford health care in retirement? 4 ways to keep costs low

    Health care in retirement is a big-ticket item. Some planning, good insurance choices, and an understanding of your conditions and coverage can help manage the costs.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • This Detail May Be Worth Billions for Moderna

    A potential authorization of Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) coronavirus booster candidate clearly would be good news for the company. An authorization of its booster could represent billions of dollars for Moderna -- and market share. Today, Moderna's coronavirus vaccine includes 100 micrograms of product.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • After Lilly’s Selloff, Citi Declares the Stock a Buy

    Lilly shares were among the best-performing in the drug industry this year until August. A selloff since then gives investors an entry point, Citi says.

  • Why Moderna Is up Today While the Market Is Down

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was having a healthy Thursday on the market. The coronavirus vaccine stock was up by 1.5% in late afternoon trading following the announcement of a new company facility, and on the back of generally favorable developments in the fight against COVID-19. Moderna said that it is investing in the facility, to be known as the Moderna Science Center and located near the company's headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours: Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 29) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Down In The Dumps (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Sept. 29) 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: AKYA) Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Applied Genetic Technologies

  • ‘There’s been a high rate of Covid-19 among pregnant individuals’: Doctor

    Dr. Tom Tsai, Senior Fellow at the Harvard Global Health Institute; Assistant Professor in Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Merck CEO Sees ‘Multibillion-Dollar’ Opportunity With Acceleron

    Merck CEO Robert Davis sees "a multibillion-dollar opportunity" with the acquisition of Acceleron. Merck's Keytruda will lose patent exclusivity in seven years.

  • Misinformation online 'has significantly handicapped public health efforts': Doctor

    Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Dr. Ben Weston joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments as YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content.

  • Why the CDC is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated

    Dr. Shikha Jain, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss COVID-19 vaccine mandates.&nbsp;

  • Why Alzamend Neuro Shares Are Surging Higher Today

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) is surging higher Thursday after the company announced it received a written response to its meeting request relating to its Type B Pre‑IND application from the FDA providing a path for Alzamend's planned clinical development of AL002. AL002 is a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. “We appreciate the thorough and mea

  • Merck to Buy Rare-Disease Firm Acceleron for $11.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. agreed to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc. for about $11.5 billion, building out its portfolio of therapies to treat rare diseases. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAcceleron shareholders will get $180 a

  • FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine.